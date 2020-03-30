From walking on runways for Dolce & Gabbana to living her best 23-year-old life, Lori Harvey has become the latest It girl.

Harvey paused her ESSENCE spring fashion photo shoot to answer a few questions for our hilarious game all about Black culture, The B Side.

One question asked her to name all of the jobs her step-father, Steve Harvey, has had. “He has so many jobs, I can’t remember,” she exclaimed.

Even she cant keep up with all the gigs the older Harvey has under his belt, from The Steve Harvey Show to hosting Family Feud.

Also watch the Gen-Z superstar name other head-turning mother-daughter duos, who are almost as cool as her slay with her own mother, Marjorie Harvey.

Click the video above to see Harvey play ESSENCE’s The B-Side.