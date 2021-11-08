In The Comments: Amanda Seales
'Insecure' star, Amanda Seales, dives into her comments in this hilarious video with the comedian ahead of her Apollo show.
Amanda Seales goes In the Comments with Essence about her love life, where she would like to possibly get married, being an Ivy graduate and her character Tiffany DuBois on the HBO show “Insecure.”
Seales is bringing her comedy game show Smart Funny & Black to the legendary Apollo Theater this Friday, November 12th! Tickets are available at Smartfunnyandblack.com!