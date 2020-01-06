When the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, held Sunday, were announced, there was a glaring lack of diversity when it came to the visionaries recognized behind the lens.

There were absolutely no female directors nominated—despite female-led films that were deserving. (We’re looking at you, Hustlers and Little Women.)

While being recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the awards ceremony, is hard for White female directors, it’s even more difficult for Black women directors. In fact, Ava DuVernay became the first Black woman to score a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director for a Motion Picture in 2014 for her film, Selma. She was also snubbed this year when she failed to receive a nod for her mini-series, When They See Us.

ESSENCE, who was on the red carpet last weekend, asked actors, producers and directors what men (who often hold the power and the purse strings) can do to ensure inclusivity in Hollywood.

“Each of us as individuals must do our part,” Golden Globe nominee and Pose star Billy Porter said.

Here’s what else Hollywood said when it comes to pushing diversity forward.

01 Barry Jenkins "If you're a man who has a production company, like myself, make sure you empower women in the process. My producers are all women. We have a writer's room for a show I'm doing right now, Underground Railroad, we made sure that the majority of the writers...were women. If you have finances, if you have a production company...set a mandate." 02 "Harriet" Director Kasi Lemmons "When you look at the whole past 10 years, and we've just been a sliver of the award nominees, it's kind of a mindset that has to change." Essence 03 "Hustler's" Director Lorene Scafaria "We can do a lot in terms of grants and giving more access to women and women of color and people of color and [those who identify as] LGBT. I really hope that there's more of a focus on that." 04 "Harriet" Producer Debra Martin-Chase "Keep making sure that women—great women—are hired. Keep giving them opportunities. It will change. The work is undeniable, but you got to be in the game in order to get the awards. That's what Viola Davis always says." Essence 05 Karamo Brown "Men need to step up and talk about it. I have continuously been saying that there's not enough people of color, there's not LGTB people and there's not enough women directors being nominated. And until we join the conversation and make sure the conversation's important for all of us, then of course it's just going to slide by."

