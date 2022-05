Hillman Grad, signed R&B songwriter Davion Farris. Hailing from Inglewood California, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Davion Farris has previously written with and for artists such as Mary J Blige, Tyrese, Trey Songz, Ginuwine, Jill Scott, SiR, and more. Catch Davion at The Road To Festival in Los Angeles on June 4th at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center.