With the new year in our rearview mirrors, many need a shot of inspiration to make the most of this new year—and new decade.

When the stars walked the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, ESSENCE asked our favorite Black celebrities what they tell themselves daily to manifest their dreams. (Clearly, what they’re telling themselves is working. And we want the bag too.)

“I tell myself that I’m enough,” ESSENCE cover star Cynthia Erivo said last Sunday in Los Angeles. “My dreams are valid and [I tell myself] to dream in color and in specifics. I don’t shy away from the big dreams that I think I might get, or feel impossible because nothing is impossible.”

For Dolemite Is My Name star Wesley Snipes, he reminds himself to “stop talking about it and do it. Stop talking and start walking. Actions speak louder than words.”

And the fabulous Billy Porter, who’s now starring in Like A Boss, said there’s one Gospel song that’s inspired him to live his best life.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Wesley Snipes arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“I am a person who has always believed in speaking your life into existence. Donald Lawrence has a song that I listen to all the time called, ‘Encourage Yourself,'” he revealed before reciting some of the lyrics. “‘Speak over yourself;’ speak life into yourself. That’s a real thing.”

ESSENCE also spoke with Olympians Ibtihaj Muhammad and Jackie Joyner-Kersee along with Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and Harriet writer Kasi Lemmons. Watch the video above to find out how they remind themselves to be great.

