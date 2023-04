The actress spoke about working with Tina Gordon, preparing for her first feature film role, as well as the “amazing experience” being able to sing in Will Packer’s new project.

In celebration of the release of the new film Praise This on Peacock, actress Crystal Renee Hayslett sat down with ESSENCE to discuss what is what like to prepare for her first feature film role, showcasing her amazing vocal talents on-screen, as well as how it felt working with Tina Gordon.