Why Partnering Instead Of Competing Increases Opportunities For More Black Businesses To Thrive

As the Chief Culture, Diversity & Inclusion Officer and Vice President of Human Resources for Target, Caroline Wanga is a leading force behind the retail giant’s continuously successful efforts to diversify their product offerings.

Speaking during the ESSENCE Entrepreneur Virtual Summit and using Target as example, Wanga shared honest and invaluable advice for Black entrepreneurs who may unintentionally and unknowingly find themselves in competition with other Black-owned businesses who provide similar products or services either during, or immediately after, times of crisis.

“If you know you have similar partners that are Black entrepreneurs that deliver a product that collectively the two of you can do well, what would it look like to approach Target together [instead of individually]?” she said. “So that they’re kind of getting the best of both [businesses], versus one getting and one not getting.”

