WATCH: Angela Bassett Reflects On Her First Golden Globe Win In 1994

Last night, the actress won her second Golden Globe in 29 years and became the first actor to win a major individual acting award for a Marvel movie.

On January 22, 1994, a 35-year-old Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It. It would be 29 years before Bassett would attend another Golden Globes — this year’s 80th annual show held in Los Angeles on January 10 — and when she did she made history. The actress took home the award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, becoming the first actor to win a major individual acting award for a Marvel movie.

When we caught up with Bassett on the red carpet we asked her what she remembered about the night of her first win and what it would mean to her if she won last night. She told us, “It’s been a long journey and you just stay in it.” Imparting words of wisdom, she added, “Sometimes things come back around — wonderful things come back around — so stay in it. Stay hopeful, stay present, keep working hard.”

Watch our full interview with Angela Bassett in the video above.