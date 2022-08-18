Hallmark’s Next Releases Were Made For Us!

Hallmark

Life isn’t all brunches, vacations, and conference calls. As Black women, our lives include a laundry list of tough decisions we must make daily. Sometimes our tough decision is choosing between six-figure paying jobs or our passion. Or, it’s what hairstyle we can commit to for the next six weeks. Then there are times when we don’t have to choose, and we can have it all. And here at ESSENCE, we love content that shows Black women having it all. This type of feel-good content is found on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, via the Mahogany franchise.

Mahogany original movies on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries shares the same core values Hallmark is known and loved for – all told through the unique lens of Black culture. They are hitting the ground running with their two upcoming movies Unthinkably Good Things and To Her, With Love In these films, the decisions Black women must make are depicted in a beautiful, well-rounded way.

Karen Pittman stars in Unthinkably Good Things where her character, Allison, must choose between a promotion at her university in the states or a job offer in Italy where her boyfriend Nico lives. Conflicted with making such a difficult decision, Allison’s friends visit her in Tuscany to help guide her in choosing one of two amazing opportunities. In the end, will Allison choose her career and life in America or take a chance with a new life and love in a new country? We can’t wait to find out. Watch the trailer here.

To Her, With Love stars Andrea Lewis who plays “Kayla”, a woman facing a lot of tough choices in her life. After her substitute teaching job at a private school ends abruptly, she returns home. On her first day back, her presumptuous mother signs her up for a job interview at her alma mater. Though Kayla is initially hesitant, as she has her eyes on a competitive

teaching opportunity in London, she accepts the position as the head of the art program because it sounds a lot better than unemployment. As her desire to head abroad dwindles, Kayla meets a colleague who shares the same passions and falls in love. Will she choose love over London?

Hallmark’s latest franchise shows us that the Black woman is much more than the plot of the struggle; we’re the success story. Unthinkably Good Things hits television screens on Sunday, August 28th at 9/8c. You can catch To Her, With Love on Sunday, September 11th at 9/8c. Both can be found only on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.