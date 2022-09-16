In partnership with New Voices Foundation, ESSENCE recently returned with Shop ESSENCE Live, where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight into their brands and business ventures. For its latest episode, host NöNe Dunivan chats with the owner of haircare brand Young King Hair Care, Cora Miller. In this episode hosted by NöNe Dunivan, Miller discusses her journey from a stop-and-watch mom to entrepreneur, the foundation of the Young King Haircare line, and how she expanded to skincare to answer the plea of her loyal customers all on this week’s episode of Shop Essence Live.

As part of their first brand campaign, Self Care Is King, Young King Hair Care has partnered with Pop’N Creative, a Black women-owned and-led multicultural agency. The campaign aims to boost confidence and change young men of color’s perspective on self-care over time; by helping them define their grooming routines and lean into self-love while providing the best clean, non-toxic products. For more information on the “Self Care is King” campaign, visit youngkinghaircare.com/selfcareisking.