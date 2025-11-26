Let’s Toast: Black-Owned Wines And Spirits To Bring To The Thanksgiving Table

LS Cream Liqueur

Turkey, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, yams, stuffing or dressing—these are the stars of the show on the Thanksgiving table. But what good is center stage if there aren’t a few supporting characters on hand, doing the legwork, cleansing the palate, and carrying the meal from the first bite to the last? At the holiday feast, these dependable and delectable sidekicks show up as wines and spirits.

When it comes to holiday sips, nothing spreads good cheer quite like a quality bottle. While spirits can make for festive cocktails to serve dinner guests upon arrival and after the meal, several varieties of wine can complement even the driest of turkey and pair perfectly with the side dishes typically served during Thanksgiving dinner. And plenty of worthy bottles that deserve a spot on the table this year are Black-owned and widely available.

“There’s been a bit of an evolution over the past couple of years. Ten years ago, bringing a bottle of sangria or rum, tequila, vodka, or whiskey was the social norm. But now, especially around my table and from conversations that I’ve heard specifically from other people of color, they’re really interested in finding out and discovering, diving into what wines go and pair well with your typical Thanksgiving or holiday dinners,” says Ken Pettus, a certified sommelier, wine and spirits educator, and consultant in New York City.

So what should you serve? Well, nothing says, “Happy Thanksgiving,” quite as well as bubbly. “Definitely get some sparkling wine,” says Pettus. “For this, I’d say go with Prosecco.”

Prosecco, from northeastern Italy, is a bright, lively, and fresh style of sparkling wine. The wines are particularly fruit-forward and can display a range of flavors from green apple and pear to peach and citrus, and sometimes they can exude floral nuances. While complexity and depth depend on the producer and production method, Prosecco generally has a light and refreshing profile. It’s the perfect aperitif, with just the right character to cut through the decadence of holiday food. Issa Rae’s Viarae Prosecco is a fun, easy-drinking choice here, but for those looking for a sparkling wine with a bit more body and depth, turn to options like B. Stuyvesant Champagne Reserve and HRLM Brut Réserve.

There’s always room on the table for white wine, and for this, Pettus recommends Sauvignon Blanc. “If [the Sauvignon Blanc is] from a cooler climate, like New Zealand, it tends to be higher in acid with more grapefruit and citrus fruit on the palate versus something from say, California, which is a little bit warmer and opens up with a little bit more tropical fruit, peach, pear, pineapple type of fruit flavor. But still, those types of Sauvignon Blancs pair really well with a lot of the dishes that go on a Thanksgiving table.” For this, Pettus recommends McBride Sisters Collection Sauvignon Blanc.

“[McBride Sisters Collection is] the biggest Black-owned wine that you can find from state to state. And if you can find their Sauvignon Blanc, I would reach and grab it as soon as possible,” adds Pettus.

As for the red wines, Thanksgiving is the best time for light styles that lean fruit-forward and fresh. “Whether it’s Pinot Noir, Gamay [from Beaujolais, France], or a red blend from the Rhône Valley [in France], this is their time to shine. Thanksgiving is their holiday. It’s when they come alive, and thankfully, you can get some really good values and not specifically break the bank,” says Pettus. “Maison Noir by Andre Mack. The O.P.P. Pinot Noir literally goes with everything. I would have it on a Thanksgiving table. The presentation of his bottles is artistically driven, so it looks great on a tablescape as well.”

While the number of Black-owned wines available online and in retail shops across America has increased exponentially over the last few years, Black-owned spirits have also experienced growth. Producers are crafting a variety of exciting libations, from whiskey and gin to vodka, rum, and tequila.

“If you’re looking to make an Old Fashioned for Thanksgiving, there are a couple of whiskeys I steer folks towards. Uncle Nearest is an amazing whiskey. Also, Edmond’s Honor is an amazing whiskey for blending, making an Old Fashioned, and different whiskey cocktails,” says Pettus.

Thanks to the growing range of Black-owned wines and spirits available these days, Thanksgiving dinner is poised to be as festive and elevated as ever. Below, Pettus shares a few more standouts to include in your Thanksgiving wine and spirits lineup.

A blend of Syrah, Grenache, and Mourvèdre from Provence, this aromatic red wine sings with strawberry and cherry nuances, as well as hints of Mediterranean herbs. It feels elegant and silky in the mouth—a type of red wine that’s “not too overbearing,” says Pettus. “It’s light and can cater to the crowds that don’t necessarily like red wine, or for new palates just breaking into the category. But still pairs really well as a dry style red.”

This red blend leans on the heavier side. Made with Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Petite Sirah, and Malbec grapes from the Western Cape of South Africa, iBest Wines Red Blend has a dark fruit yet savory vibe, with spicy notes of peppercorn, cumin, and clove. And still, it feels light on its feet when paired with heavy delicacies usually featured at the holidays. “It fits that mold and type of style of wine that will go really great with Thanksgiving meals.”

A partnership between Kevin Hart and 11th-generation tequila maker Domingo Beckmann, Gran Coramino offers a range of premium tequilas that work for more than just margaritas, including Añejo, Cristalino, and Reposado. “It’s pretty accessible,” says Pettus, noting that the tequila could be used for a range of holiday cocktails or just a good quality sip, if that’s more to your style.

“For folk who like liqueurs, especially if they’re looking for a rum cream or Bailey’s, I would say look for LS Cream. It’s a Haitian take on a crema, and it is absolutely phenomenal,” says Pettus. Produced with an ancestral recipe native to Haiti, LS Cream offers a taste of Caribbean luxury and heritage with its creamy, complex liqueur. It displays an abundance of warm flavors—think coconut, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg—that could make for one incredibly delicious dessert holiday cocktail.