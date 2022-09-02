READ MORE LESS

In partnership with New Voices Foundation, ESSENCE recently returned with Shop ESSENCE Live, where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight into their brands and business ventures. For its latest installment, host NöNe Dunivan chats with the owner of clean, conscious beauty brand Undefined Beauty, Dorian Morris. In this episode hosted by NöNe Dunivan, Morris breaks down the foundation of her brand and shares vital tips on how we should be taking care of our skin.