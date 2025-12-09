WeLoveUs.Shop Partner And Celeb MUA Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks Made A Beauty Brand For Every Face

Courtesy of Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks

Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks has always been surrounded by beauty. Growing up in Spanish Harlem, Kendricks’ mother was a singer, her aunt a model, and her sister a hairstylist. Watching the women in her family move through the world with a sense of creativity and style planted the earliest seeds of inspiration. However, her mother’s Yves Saint Laurent makeup case sparked her interest in beauty.

Though she initially considered a path in cultural anthropology, her life shifted the moment she walked into a MAC store in SoHo. The brand’s bold artistry and expressive culture roped her in. Soon after, she landed a position at the MAC counter inside Macy’s, where her natural skill quickly became undeniable. Customers gravitated toward her signature technique—a look that balanced flawless skin with radiant, effortless glow. After leaving MAC, the stars aligned when she crossed paths with makeup artist Wilbert Ramos, leading her to Laura Mercier. During her time with the prestigious brand, the entrepreneur expanded her range, learning to perfect everything from high-fashion editorial drama to the soft, natural finishes that would later become her signature work.

After keeping her head down and working diligently, Sheriff-Kendrick’s big break arrived unexpectedly when she was hired to do makeup for the renowned R&B group 112’s music video. That opportunity opened the door to a flourishing career in entertainment, with a lineup of A-list clientele. Alicia Keys, Zendaya, Rihanna, and Taraji P. Henson are just a few notable celebs attached to her resume. The makeup expert’s work on the hit show Empire was especially iconic, shaping the identity of Henson’s beloved character, Cookie Lyons, and solidifying her as a force in the industry.

But her journey wasn’t without obstacles. In 2012, she launched her first beauty line, Perfect Face by Sheriff, only to face a trademark-infringement lawsuit that forced her to discontinue the brand. A serious car accident soon followed, pushing her into a period of healing and rebuilding. Instead of giving up, Sheriff-Kendricks recommitted to her vision with a refined strategy and clearer mission.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Black Beauty Roster

That mission came to life in 2020 when she introduced Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, beginning with a magnetic Day & Night lash set. The launch, backed by celebrity friends and fellow artists, turned out to be her second act.

The brand currently has a full collection of over 40 items designed for every skin tone. Today, Ashunta Sheriff Beauty offers everything from Thermal Blush ($26) and BrowZing Brow Gel ($20) to BlurEFX Universal Powder, mascaras ($20), and complexion essentials. All the products are created with the beauty expert’s signature philosophy in mind: beauty should feel accessible, luxurious, inclusive, and skin-conscious.

Vegan, cruelty-free, and rooted in the belief that diverse complexions deserve products that are kind to their skin, the brand reflects everything Sheriff has learned throughout her decades-long career.

Beyond palettes and brushes, Sheriff-Kendrick’s work is all about empowerment and representation. She is committed to uplifting emerging artists, especially artists of color, and continues to use her platform to carve out more space for them in an ever-evolving industry.