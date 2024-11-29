Stocking Stuffers ($25 & Under)

For those on Secret Santa duty—or for shoppers who like to put friends and family on to must-have new products that don’t break the bank—spending a little can go a long way. Prove that with travel-size beauty essentials, an alluring scent for home or the body and a sweet (or spicy) treat.
01
01 Tribe & Oak Cocoa Butter Coconut Votive Candle
02
02 Kush Queen Black Magic CBD Bath Bomb
04
04 Grown Folks Hard Seltzer Variety Pack
05
05 Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey
06
06 Clif Family Rosé Wine Jelly
08
08 Lizzie Lu Luxury Treats Red Velvet Cheesecake Bark
09
09 Charlotte Tilbury Cosmic Power Spicy Amber 10 ml Fragrance
10
10 Popsockets Pearlescent Wristlet
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.