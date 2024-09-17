‘The Impact Atlanta’ Is Getting A Facelift With New Cast Members

Courtesy BET+/Lionsgate/Quality Control

Reality television has come a long way. Shows like BET+’s The Impact: Atlanta are emerging as cultural touchstones for the social media generation. What began as a show about influencers hustling in the heart of the ATL has given us a peek into the lives of high-profile influencers and their daily lives. On The Impact: Atlanta, followers, friendships, and fame intersect in unpredictable ways. With the long-awaited season three premiering later this year, it’s clear that the show’s formula—equal parts drama and aspiration—isn’t going anywhere.

Meet some of the new faces on ‘The Impact Atlanta’

The show serves as an example that your influence is your currency—the hour-long docuseries from Quality Control and Lionsgate, follows a group of Atlanta’s most powerful trendsetters who have mastered the art of turning social media clout into multimillion-dollar empires. These individuals have transcended the digital space, leveraging clicks and likes to build global brands, shaping culture with every post. They’ve become the ultimate VIPs, not just in Atlanta, but in a digital landscape that worships influence.

But what The Impact does best is reveal the complexities behind their success. Beneath the flashy façades and curated feeds lies a story of resilience, hustle, and creativity. In a culture that values constant visibility and engagement, how do these trendsetters balance their personal lives with the demands of building a brand that never sleeps?

The Impact sheds light on this tension, offering a glimpse into the human side of influencers who, despite their wealth and fame, grapple with the same issues we all face—mental health, relationships, and the pressure to succeed. Their journeys are a reminder that success in the digital age comes with a unique set of challenges. It’s not just about accumulating followers; it’s about navigating a rapidly changing environment where public perception can shift in an instant.

The show is clearly leaning into Atlanta’s far-reaching music scene—the highly anticipated season three introduces us to LightSkinKeisha, Gloss Up, and DJ Tori Brixx. Each of these new cast members bring not just their talent, but also their massive social media followings—each representing the new age of influencers who blur the lines between artistry, branding, and reality TV stardom.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: LightSkinKeisha attends the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

LightSkinKeisha is no stranger to the spotlight. The star, who first got her start on the now defunct-video app Vine, has soared to meteoric heights in recent years, having made cameos in STARZ’s Power franchise as Brushandria Carmichael, along with a growing music career, and once signed by music mogul L.A. Reid for her first mixtape, That’s Just The Bottom Line.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 5: Rapper Gloss Up attends “The Impact Atlanta” Season Two Premiere at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on October 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Likewise, most were first were introduced to Gloss Up via a handful of posse cuts with her friends, Aleza, GloRilla, K. Carbon, and Slimeroni, including “Wrong One,” “Set The Tone,” and “Shabooya.” A native of Memphis, Tennessee, she landed a record deal with Quality Control, and has since released multiple projects, Before the Gloss Up, and Shades of Gloss, respectively.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 26: DJ Tori Brixx performs at the pool at The Linq Hotel & Casino on May 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Tori Brixx joins the cast with a lengthy resume, as an international DJ. She’s been featured on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, and co-hosted Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff talk show. Elsewhere this summer, she worked poolside at Buckhead’s The Thompson Hotel.

With the additions of viral star, musician, and partner to LightSkinKeisha, Coca Vango, entrepreneur DayyBella, branding and marketing expert Sir Julien, and award-winning publicist Derrian “Phreshy” Perry in supporting roles, the show is undoubtedly expanding its narrative. Perhaps it’s not just about influencers anymore—it’s about the broader ecosystem that surrounds them, the managers, partners, and friends who play just as pivotal a role in the social media machine. According to a release, the cast has a combined social media following of over 20 million users, representing “a new generation of influencers that have leveraged their personas and technology to amass followings, start and grow business, set trends in beauty and fashion, and deliver music that charts.”

Returning cast members like model and influencer Ari “AriTheDon” Fletcher, fashion influencer Jerrika Karlae, and rapper and host Tuson Jewell will undoubtedly continue their reign, but this infusion of new personalities might just shake up the dynamic in unpredictable ways.

There’s much to expect from where season two left off—issues hit a fever pitch last year between Karlae and several of the cast members, including viral hairstylist Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Jewell, and rapper Dess Dior, whose also close friends with former The Impact cast member, Jayda “Jayda Wayda” Cheaves.

‘The Impact: Atlanta’ is currently in production with a premiere date to be announced later this year.