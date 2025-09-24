The Braxtons Return To WeTV With Season 2 This October

Courtesy WeTV

The Braxton family is reuniting on screen once again. We TV announced that The Braxtons will return for its second season on Friday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes available to stream on ALLBLK.

This new season brings viewers back into the lives of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and matriarch Evelyn Braxton as they continue navigating family life after tragedy. The loss of sister Traci Braxton in 2022 remains a central part of the family’s story, as the women search for healing while confronting new challenges.

Towanda is preparing for her wedding, but celebrations quickly collide with tension when unresolved issues surface, including Ashlee’s appearance on Tamar’s podcast. Viewers can also expect health emergencies, explosive confrontations and the fallout from a public scandal that threatens to divide the family even further.

The Braxtons’ return comes more than a decade after they first stepped into the reality television spotlight. Braxton Family Values, which ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2020, became a cultural touchstone for its unfiltered look at the complexities of sisterhood, fame and family life. At the time, the series drew comparisons to Keeping Up with the Kardashians but stood out for its humor, honesty and the sisters’ ability to center Black family dynamics in mainstream pop culture.

Season one of The Braxtons, which premiered in 2024, picked up where Braxton Family Values left off—documenting not only fame and fortune, but also the grief of losing Traci. That vulnerability resonated with viewers, making it We TV’s most-watched original first season and the number two series among Black audiences ages 25–54 on Friday nights. Season two will carry that momentum forward while diving deeper into questions of reconciliation, privacy and resilience.

Executive producers for Season two include Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn Braxton, alongside Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary, Michelle Kongkasuwan and Datari Turner. Angela Molloy, SVP of Development and Original Production for We TV, also serves as executive producer.

