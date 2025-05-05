EXCLUSIVE: Tamar Braxton To Host New MTV Series ‘Caught in the Act: Double Life’

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Tamar Braxton has never been one to flinch at the truth. Her voice has long carried the weight of heartbreak, hope, and hard-won healing. But it’s her unvarnished vulnerability, the way she’s let the world witness her unravel and rebuild, that’s made her one of the most compelling women in modern Black pop culture. This summer, Braxton steps into a new chapter—this time as the host of MTV’s Caught in the Act: Double Life, premiering June 3.

Tamar Braxton to host MTV’s new series ‘Caught In The Act: Double Life’

The series, a juicy spinoff of MTV’s Caught in the Act franchise, takes a magnifying glass to love and betrayal. Each episode follows someone who suspects their partner or loved one of harboring a secret life—a second relationship, a hidden family, another identity entirely. With Tamar as host and a team of investigative experts, they unearth the digital breadcrumbs, find the half-truths, and confront the lies head-on. In the end, the accused must make a choice: Which life will they choose to continue?

It’s drama, yes—but with consequences. And Tamar knows consequences intimately.

She is, after all, the youngest Braxton—originally introduced to the world alongside her sisters in the ’90s. But her star truly ascended when she broke out on her own, belting her way into Grammy nominations and chart success with hits like “Love and War.” Fans saw even more of her behind the scenes on Braxton Family Values, where she bared it all—marital woes, mental health battles, motherhood, and the jagged beauty of family. Later, she made history as the first Black woman to win Celebrity Big Brother, navigating the popular show with equal parts brilliance and instinct.

Her career has been anything but linear. However, through every reinvention, Tamar has remained unmistakably herself—bold, funny, and audaciously real.

With Caught in the Act: Double Life, she takes that same unfiltered spirit and wields it, shining a light on the nitty gritty of modern relationships.

Behind the scenes, the series is helmed by a robust team of producers including Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, and Rich Allen for Antoinette Media. Their aim? To take the voyeuristic thrill of reality TV and infuse it with emotion—so that every reveal feels less like spectacle and more like a reckoning.

As she returns to television, she does so not as a character or a caricature, but as a woman who’s lived the questions and earned the answers. Tamar Braxton has made a career of singing from the gut, crying on camera, and rising without apology. And now, she’s helping others do the same.

Caught in the Act: Double Life premieres Tuesday, June 3 at 9PM ET/PT on MTV.