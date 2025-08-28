The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Just Dropped Their Season 10 Cast Shots—And Yes, It’s Already Messy

Photo Credit: Phylicia J.L. Munn/Bravo

The ladies of Potomac are back—and this time, they’re stepping into double digits. Bravo has announced that The Real Housewives of Potomac will return for its landmark tenth season on Sunday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. A supersized premiere, new faces, and the inevitable shade-throwing—welcome to the next chapter.

Season 10’s cast lineup is as intriguing as ever: returning Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Keiarna Stewart are joined by two newcomers.

Tia Glover, a British-Nigerian luxury real estate advisor and mother of four, and Angel Massie, an “outdoor experiential curator” (translation: she’s building the chicest camping trip you’ve ever seen) who’s married to a former NFL star.

Also in the mix? Monique Samuels, making her long-awaited return—not as a Housewife, but as a friend of the group. It’s a comeback steeped in its own drama: after her RHOP exit in season 5, Monique briefly reunited with reality TV as part of Carlos King’s Love & Marriage: D.C. on OWN. Not long after, she made headlines again with her divorce from former NFL player Chris Samuels. Now, she’s circling back to Bravo, with the kind of lived-in messiness that Potomac thrives on. And Jassi Rideaux is back too, ready to stir her own cocktails of gossip.

The timing of this announcement is almost too delicious: it arrives just a week before RHOP veteran Karen Huger is set to be released from prison on September 2.

So, what exactly is in store this season? Gizelle Bryant, freshly out of Bravo’s Love Hotel experiment, is embracing single life with her usual flair for chaos control.

Ashley Darby is finally divorced after three years, and if you think she’s going to tiptoe back into the dating pool, think again.

Wendy Osefo is balancing her husband’s cannabis line with a shocking reconnection from her past. Stacey Rusch, fresh off her first reunion, toys with reconciling with her ex-husband—while whispers in the group make it anything but simple.

Keiarna Stewart is demanding more from her man (and her friends), and the newcomers are tasked with deciding how to break into this already high-stakes social circle.

Tia Glover, with her sharp British wit, looks primed to challenge Potomac’s polite veneers.

Angel Massie, meanwhile, is eager to reestablish herself in the DMV—but blending her luxe outdoor empire with old friendships may be trickier than she anticipated.

If season 9 was about survival, season 10 feels like rebirth. Ten years in, RHOP has proved it’s not just a spinoff in the Housewives universe—it’s a cultural staple. Now, with new players, an old favorite circling back, and Karen Huger’s release looming, Potomac is more than ready to show why it still holds the crown for reality TV’s sharpest reads.

Season 10 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ returns Sunday, October 5 at p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.