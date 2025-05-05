‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16, Episode 9: Blame It On The Henny

(Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi/Bravo)

This week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta: The girls are back in the ATL after the drama-soaked Nashville trip, and cleanup is in full swing—emotionally, at least. Cynthia, who opted out of the poolside chaos in favor of a full night’s sleep, steps into her unofficial role as the group’s level-headed mediator. She does her rounds, checking in with Kelli and Shamea, hearing Angela’s side, and of course, getting the Hennessy-filtered version from Porsha, who’s still trying to laugh off that comment.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Pictured: Shamea Morton Mwangi — (Photo by: Derek White/Bravo)

Meanwhile, Shamea reveals that she followed up with Angela after the trip and got the response she deserved. But here’s the thing we didn’t dig into last week that now feels impossible to ignore: the lack of reverence for marriage among some of these women is… stunning. For a cast with more single ladies than spouses, the way that comment from Porsha flew by unchecked—especially by the married cast members—says a lot. And none of it is good.

In lighter, more ridiculous Housewives news: Cynthia is planning her iconic Bailey-Que, complete with a prophet, because of course she is. It’s meant to be a space for resolution, but if the midseason trailer is any indication, healing may not be on the menu. Over on the other end of the extravagance spectrum, Kelli throws a birthday party for her dog, Cha Cha. Is it over the top? Absolutely. Is it exactly the kind of frivolous spectacle we tune in for? Yes. Brit swings by to support her bestie and lets it slip that her mom is moving in—setting us up for what could be a juicy subplot about boundaries, marriage, and what happens when your mom is always in the next room.

Porsha, in a rare moment of softness, stops by her mom’s house with a new puppy in tow—a gift for Pilar, and maybe a quiet balm for her own unraveling spirit as the divorce looms heavy. She recounts the Nashville trip to her mom and sister Lauren, giving them the full breakdown of where things went sideways. It’s a moment that reminds us: underneath the glam and drama, this is still a woman navigating divorce in real time.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Pictured: (l-r) Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley — (Photo by: Derek White/Bravo)

Elsewhere, Shamea reconnects with her former surrogate as she prepares to embark on the journey once again—this time, in hopes of having a son. It’s one of the more grounded and emotionally rich storylines in the mix, and a welcome departure from the shade and side-eyes. Watching her open up about family feels like a genuine breath of fresh air.

And finally, the conversation we’ve all been waiting for: Angela and Charles sit down to unpack the Nashville chaos. When Angela tries to justify inviting Drew on the trip, Charles hits her with a dose of deadpan truth: “No, I don’t do s**t like that.” For all the skepticism Charles inspires, this scene might just mark his redemption arc. The delivery? Hilarious. The logic? Flawless. The chemistry? Surprisingly strong. For now, we’re cautiously Team Charles.

Porsha’s legal war with Simon is the silent cast member this season—hovering over every one of her solo sceness like a storm cloud. It’s shaping how she engages with the women, why she’s filming exclusively at her mom’s house (since her mansion is entangled in the divorce), and even her decision to hire an au pair to help with Pilar. She finally confronts Dennis about the whole Drew situation, and in their shared confessional (because, of course), Dennis shrugs it off: he wasn’t “filming” with Drew—he just happened to pop into a studio session where the cameras just happened to be rolling. Sure.

Still, Porsha brings receipts, claiming Drew actually tried to sleep with Dennis. She insists—again—that she’s moving forward. But this is the episode what? Nine. Moving forward is starting to feel like a treadmill.

Meanwhile, Brit heads home to help her sister and mother pack up their late father’s belongings, and the grief is thick. You can feel how much of a grounding force he was—and how unmoored they are without him. An argument over what to keep and what to let go turns emotional fast.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Pictured: Kelli Ferrell — (Photo by: Derek White/Bravo)

Back at Lake Bailey, Cynthia is prepping for her legendary Bailey-Que, complete with surprise cameos (hi, Monyetta!) and, of course, a prophet. Brit sits down for a reading, where she’s told to focus on her business—even though it’s currently on pause with her insurance gig due to the ongoing investigation. She reveals she’s working on a loungewear line. Fingers crossed it’s not launching in “spring/summer,” because the fashion gods have already spoken on that one.

The prophet is making her rounds at the Bailey-Que and, to everyone’s surprise, she’s hitting her marks. One by one, the ladies get read, and it’s all eerily accurate—until Angela’s turn, when the prophet mentions a Porsche (the car), and Shamea, ever the pot-stirrer, snickers like it’s a message about Porsha (the person). Honestly, with the way some of these women talk, it’s no wonder Angela keeps her distance. The shade isn’t even clever—it’s just tacky.

Drew finally arrives at the party, and naturally, the tension spikes. She declines a group prophecy reading (reasonable), but soon enough, a back-and-forth between Angela and Brit ensues. Angela handles it with calm, but not without shade: “You got miles on your mouth.” Go ahead and add that to the RHOA quote hall of fame.

To cool things off, Cynthia proposes a Juneteenth trivia game. Educational and diplomatic, very Cynthia. But the real headline? Porsha confidently yells “The Great Awakening” when asked what the post-Juneteenth period is called. Wrong. Loud and wrong. And then—because production is evil in the best way—they cut to that Underground Railroad clip.

Still in mediator mode, Cynthia pulls Porsha and Angela aside for a peace talk. What starts civil quickly turns into a rehashing of Nashville drama, including Porsha’s infamous poolside comment. She doesn’t deny saying it. She does offer an apology—but it feels more PR than personal. We’ll see if it sticks.

After Porsha and Angela have their talk, Shamea and Angela have a sit down. And Angela is right in her stance—as another married woman, why not check your friend about a comment like that, even if we aren’t the best of friends? Sleeping with someone’s husband is more than a character flaw, it speaks to your moral compass, and even if you weren’t the person to say it, that silence is a cosign.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Pictured: Cynthia Bailey — (Photo by: Derek White/Bravo)

Now that we’re officially at the season’s midpoint, things are only going to get messier. Phaedra Parks is making her return (!)There’s a girls trip to Grenada on the horizon, and it looks like the ride-or-die friendships—Shamea and Porsha, Brit and Kelli—might be hitting a few potholes.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.