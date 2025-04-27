The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16, Episode 8: Boots On The Ground

(Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi/Bravo)

This week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the girls are still two-stepping through Porsha’s birthday trip in Nashville, and Shamea is officially the narrator we didn’t know we needed — singing her way through bull rides, bunk beds, and bad decisions.

At dinner, things get messy fast: someone lobs a grenade, alleging that Drew and Dennis might have hooked up. (Cue the dramatic sip.) Angela, still fighting a one-woman battle for Drew’s honor, seems to forget this trip is for celebrating Porsha — not hosting Red Table Talk.

The next morning, the crew is in full recovery mode: checking in with their men, getting glam, and sneaking poolside therapy sessions. Cynthia pulls Angela aside for a little wisdom-sharing. Angela insists she’s “ten toes down” for her friends, which is cute — but when you’re defending Drew in the middle of the Dennis-Porsha triangle? Sis, you’re slipping in the mud too.

Meanwhile, Drew finally shows up — just in time for breakfast. (Porsha’s still upstairs, blissfully unaware.) In her confessional, Drew insists she and Porsha are actually friends and that she’s ready to clear the air. But first, reality hits: Angela gives her a tour of her accommodations — and surprise! Because Drew missed day one, she’s rewarded with… bunk beds. Angela encourages Drew to go make nice with Porsha — not so much out of love, but because she wants the heat off her.

Honestly, Drew deserves a little credit here: she clocked this mess from the start and was hesitant to even come. Angie girl, this is your circus, and Drew? She’s just trying to find a clean seat.

The ladies are getting glammed up (again) and shuffling downstairs for their morning cocktail hour — because what’s a birthday trip without a little day drinking? Porsha’s still upstairs regrouping with Shamea, venting about how Angela tried to gaslight her into thinking it was totally fine to invite Drew on her birthday trip. (Spoiler: it’s not.) But when Porsha finally makes her entrance, she plays nice and gives Drew a hug.

Next stop: a sprinter van to bartending school and a whiskey tasting. (A.k.a. the perfect mix for new fights.) Shamea opens up during the ride, getting emotional about her past — revealing that her first marriage in the early 2000s was abusive. The producers cue up flashbacks to Kenya’s 2018 domestic violence PSA, reminding us that for all the glam and drama, these women are real — and relatable.

Split up for the day, Shamea, Porsha, and Kelli hit Coyote Ugly for some no-hands shot-taking and rowdy bartending lessons, while Cynthia, Angela, Brit, and Drew cozy up with whiskey flights. Drew, ever the peacemaker (and possibly the pot-stirrer), decides she’ll gift Porsha a custom bottle of whiskey with a picture of the two of them as a truce.

Meanwhile, back at the bar, Kelli jokes that the trip basically went off the rails the night before. Porsha, half-laughing, half-scheming, points out that a lot of the other guests she invited just so happen to know Drew too — making it crystal clear: the real tension isn’t about Drew anymore. It’s Angela who’s on thin ice now.

“If she was going to invite the girl, right, wouldn’t you want the atmosphere to be accepting, welcoming, inviting?” Porsha asks. And honestly? She’s got a point. Reality TV rules aside, basic birthday trip etiquette says: if your friend isn’t cool with someone, maybe don’t force the vibes. Especially if it’s their birthday.

Shamea jumps in too, spilling that on the way to the peace brunch, Angela was allegedly shading her “friend” Drew. According to Shamea, Angela was feeling some type of way — convinced that Drew had been talking mess about her to Kelli. But shoutout to production, because when the flashbacks roll, the receipts show it was actually Kelli talking slick about Angela to Drew. Angela just wanted to see how Drew would react.

Porsha’s theory? Angela never really had Drew’s back at all — she was setting her up from the jump. I mean, why create a whole dinner table moment about Drew if you already personally invited her? Now the whole group’s side-eyeing Drew, and it feels very calculated.

Meanwhile, at the whiskey tasting, the other ladies are catching up. They say they missed Drew the night before, but when Angela explains her version of events — that she was just trying to advocate for Drew — Brit calls B.S. straight to her face. She accuses Angela of playing the victim and pretending not to know why the night blew up (giving heavy Drew energy, to be honest). And she’s not wrong. You can’t hijack someone’s birthday trip, stir the pot, and then act like you’re just along for the ride.

The convo shifts to Brit, who’s still feeling a way about not being supported at the peace brunch. (Not to be shady, but… girl, you kind of came in with an attitude before anyone even opened their mouths.) Cynthia has her back though, making it clear: no one should police how Brit felt. Then she delivers the line of the night: “Unless y’all pictures are up there with a penis in y’alls mouth in front of a room full of people, come get at me when that happens.” It does lead to Angela offering up an apology — small progress? Maybe. TBD.

Back on the sprinter, the ladies are headed home to get ready for Porsha’s Cowboy Dinner. Think: hot cowgirl looks, cowboy bartenders, full Nashville fantasy. Everyone’s giving boots and fringe — except Porsha, who’s suddenly MIA. And the mood? Shifted. Hard. Just moments earlier she was laughing with Pilar on FaceTime, but in her confessional, she drops the real tea: she got a call that Dennis was filming scenes with Drew. Exactly what she told him not to do a few episodes back. Betrayal, party of two.

Before dinner, a line dance instructor shows up and — bless their hearts — the ladies try their best. Rhythm? Let’s just say it’s… not evenly distributed.

At dinner, the tension is thick. Everyone can feel it. Angela’s back in the hot seat, trying (and failing) to dodge accountability by dragging everyone else into it. Then Drew tries to clear the air with Porsha about being there, and Porsha hits her with a dry “you straight.” Passive-aggressive isn’t even the word — it’s giving Mean Girl, and while the frustration is understandable, the delivery? Ice cold.

Gotta give Drew her flowers for a second — she decides to bow out of the trip with some dignity. And honestly? She’s right. It was immature, and leaving saved her from more mess. Hate this for Porsha though, because this season? She’s going out sad, no other way to slice it.

While Angela and Shamea debrief with Drew, Cynthia heads to Porsha’s room for some real talk. Porsha opens up about feeling betrayed by the Dennis-and-Drew situation — but here’s the thing: the energy we’re actually seeing is all aimed at Drew, not Dennis. Even Porsha admits in her confessional: Dennis is the one with the real obligation to her, not Drew.

The moment between Cynthia and Porsha is genuinely sweet though, especially considering their rocky history (shoutout to that infamous boat scene). After dinner, the vibes lighten up — the ladies hit the pool, while Angela ducks off to wash her face and call it a night.

Next morning? Full recovery mode. Then Brit drops a bomb to Kelli: Angela had been lowkey recording the girls out at the pool. Talking to a producer, Angela claims she overheard some not-so-cute chatter about her outfits… and her husband. And then comes the nuclear moment: Angela says she heard Porsha say, “I should f**k Charles.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Pictured: Angela Oakley — (Photo by: Wilford Harewood/Bravo)

In her confessional, Porsha plays it cool: “I didn’t say hennything.” (Sis.) But Kelli backs it up, quoting, “she better stop before I f**k her husband.” Meanwhile, Angela stays disturbingly calm. And if her vibe is any clue, she’s not taking it as an empty threat.

Next week? Angela runs it back to Charles, Cynthia plans another one of her legendary Bailey-cues, and Porsha and Dennis finally sit down for the convo we all know is overdue.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.