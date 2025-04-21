Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16, Episode 7: Saddle Up

(Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi/Bravo)

This week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Brit and her husband hit the car lot in search of a shiny new toy—because apparently, nothing soothes public humiliation like a luxury vehicle. Meanwhile, Angela invites Drew over for cocktails and lightly clocks her infamous “Michael Jordan’s cousin” claim. Shade? Yes. Deserved? Also yes.

Over at Kelli’s, the girls gather for a bite, with Cynthia, Porsha, and Shamea leading the arrivals. Porsha gets caught up on the peace brunch (spoiler: it wasn’t peaceful), while back at the dealership, Brit bristles at her husband’s questions about Angela. Her response? Deflection and a subtle jab about Angela’s allegedly unfaithful husband.

Elsewhere, Drew opens up to Angela about the emotional toll of her divorce—especially the court-ordered back-and-forth with Ralph. Still, she’s not exactly rushing to accept Brit’s olive branch invite for drinks. Can you blame her?

Cynthia, playing instigator with poise, asks Porsha where things stand with Drew. Porsha claims she’s taking the high road, but Cynthia’s confessional begs to differ. Translation? Porsha is pressed—and it’s showing.

Then, the main event: Porsha announces her Cowboy Carter-themed birthday trip to Nashville. The aesthetic? Beyoncé-coded cowgirl glam. The invite list? Selective. Drew’s name is noticeably absent, but Monyetta Shaw gets the call-up from the bench. Angela clocks the snub and asks for a plus-one; Porsha politely declines. Angela, in true Housewives fashion, tries to sneak Drew in anyway. Thankfully, Drew knows better than to saddle up for that rodeo.

We get a glimpse into the ladies’ everyday lives this week, with a mix of motherhood, music, and a little Botox confession. Kelli is teaching her daughter Chloe how to drive (pray for the pedestrians), Shamea is in the studio with producer B-Flat laying down tracks, and Angela is having some downtime with her kids—though she reveals in her confessional that her previous nose job was too snatched, so she opted for a little Botox to soften things up. Housewives: where rhinoplasty revisions are just part of the glow-up journey.

Meanwhile, Cynthia and Porsha have a heart-to-heart about divorce over wine, while Brit and Drew sit down for that awkward drink Drew agreed to. Drew opens with a light read, saying Brit came in a little hot—and the other women noticed. In her confessional, Drew claims she just wants honest answers about Brit’s past, which is rich coming from someone whose relationship with the truth is… flexible.

Then comes the moment: “Did you ever sell it?” Drew asks, clarifying (not really), “the cat?” Brit keeps it real, saying no to porn or escorting, but yes to a webcam phase in her twenties. She’s unbothered by the potential judgment—“no one can shame me for my truth”—though it’s worth noting the public already tried.

Then Brit turns the tables, calling Drew out for telling the group she “might know whose d**k it was,” referring to a past scandal. Drew, of course, claims it was just a joke. But in a surprising moment of clarity, Drew admits she can relate to Brit’s media attacks considering how much scrutiny she’s been under, married and divorcing Ralph.

It’s court day for Drew and Ralph, and the stakes are high. On the docket? Forcing Ralph out of the house, getting his financials for child support, and keeping their divorce records sealed. In her confessional, a producer presses Drew: what exactly is so damaging in those files? Drew stays coy but says the contents would be “more damaging to Ralph than to me.” The real worry, though, is their kids one day finding everything online—a fear more relatable than petty.

But twenty minutes into the hearing, things take a turn—and not in Drew’s favor. The judge rules to unseal the divorce file, denies Drew’s request for Ralph to leave the house, and doesn’t compel him to turn over his finances. It’s giving: Ralph in the basement, Drew in emotional lockdown.

Meanwhile, the rest of the girls are headed to Nashville for Porsha’s Cowboy Carter-themed birthday trip. Everyone makes it to the airport on time—except Angela, who claims she left the house late and got caught in traffic.

At the house, drinks are flowing and the ritual begins: room selection. Porsha and Shamea snag the best suites with private balconies and all the perks. But it wouldn’t be a Housewives trip without the dreaded bunk-bed room, and the rest of the crew is less than thrilled. Nothing says luxury birthday like sharing a twin mattress.

Angela arrives in Nashville fashionably late—just as the ladies are mid-convo about her. Timing, as they say, is everything. And right on cue, she brings up the elephant not in the room: Drew. Angela confesses she went ahead and invited her, despite Drew being very much not on the guest list. The reactions around the table are mixed, but the collective sentiment is best summed up by a classic Tami Roman line: “How you gon’ bring a plus one when you are the plus one?”

Even though Porsha previously said she and Drew could coexist, her birthday trip isn’t exactly neutral territory. It’s giving: read the room—and the invite.

As the glam squads roll in and the ladies prepare for a night out, the vibes shift to full throttle. They’re headed to the club for drinks and a little mechanical bull action. Shamea dominates, staying on the bull a full 51 seconds (icon behavior). Porsha declares it the best birthday ever—until someone inevitably asks, “Where’s Drew?”

Smash cut to Atlanta, where Drew is at Cru Lounge (yes, that Cru—Dennis’ spot), popping bottles and surrounded by sparklers announcing “Album Coming Soon.” She’s celebrating with her sister after getting offered a record deal. Whether or not she’ll make it to Nashville remains a mystery—but it’s clear the emotional distance between her and Porsha just widened.

Back in Tennessee, Angela tries to justify her decision to invite Drew, claiming it was a chance to mend fences. But let’s be real—the trip was never about reconciliation. It was about Porsha. And as far as she’s concerned, the only drama she wants is on the bull.

What started as a birthday celebration quickly turns into the Drew Show. Angela plays it coy, insisting Porsha never explicitly said Drew couldn’t come—though at this point, that’s just semantics. The tension between the two is clear, and everyone knows it.

Then, the real bomb drops: someone at the table alleges that Drew once performed oral sex on Dennis. Yes, that Dennis. In her confessional, Porsha barely flinches, brushing it off with a deadpan, “That’s his thing.” The mood shifts from shady to straight-up scandalous.

Next week, the Nashville chaos continues. There’s drinking, confessionals, and, according to Angela, “all of Porsha’s truth came out.” As for Drew? She shows up, but it seems she dips out just as fast—because peace never lasts long on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

