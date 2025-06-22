The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16, Episode 16: Chicken And Waffles

(Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi/Bravo)

This week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies are back in Atlanta and back to reality. We open with Shamea juggling motherhood and recovery. After returning from Grenada, she’s down with strep throat and headed to the clinic with her daughters. To make matters worse, she reveals that her latest attempt at surrogacy didn’t take. For now, she and her husband are hitting pause on baby plans—and trying to catch their breath.

Over at Phaedra’s, it’s business as usual: raising two boys while juggling an ever-expanding résumé. We get a sweet moment with her younger son, Dylan, who’s showing an early flair for fashion and working with a mentor to design his own looks. Ayden’s got political aspirations, Dylan is sketching runways, and Phaedra? She’s still adding jobs like badges on a Girl Scout sash—mom, mortician, Reiki healer. Classic Parks.

Meanwhile, it’s divorce court day for Kelli, and the mood is tense. Cameras aren’t allowed inside, but when she emerges, she doesn’t mince words: “That was a sh*t show.” Turns out, the hearing ended in a continuance—and no, she’s still not legally divorced. If that weren’t enough, she drops a bomb: her ex was arrested after the hearing for unpaid child support.

Thankfully, Shamea swings by to offer support (sore throat and all), and Angela calls in with some words of encouragement. While these women may trade shade like currency, it’s moments like these that remind us: the RHOA sisterhood does still have a pulse. Shamea, who’s been showing up for Kelli post-divorce drama, can’t help but ask—where’s Brit? Turns out, she hasn’t spoken to her since Grenada.

Now, two things can be true: Brit may have seen a side of Kelli she didn’t vibe with on the trip and decided to step back. But if your close friend is navigating a messy, emotional divorce and you ghost? That’s a choice.

The group gets a spark of excitement when invites roll in for Phaedra’s upcoming showroom shopping event. Before that, Phaedra, Drew, Angela, and Kelli link up at Williams Sonoma for a cooking class—and of course, Kelli and Charles Oakley are now in a friendly competition over who can out-sauté the other.

As the ladies stir and spill tea, the elephant in the apron is clear: Brit and Kelli still haven’t spoken since the trip. Everyone seems surprised, especially since these two were practically “Frick and Frack: The Remix” just weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Brit’s trying to pivot from villain edit to vibing host. She took Phaedra’s advice to heart—if you want real connections with these women, you’ve got to make the first move. Cue the charcuterie. Cynthia drops by for wine and bonding, followed by Porsha.

At Brit’s charcuterie-and-chat get-together, the glam drama finally gets unpacked—and no, we’re not talking about makeup brushes. Brit opens up about her fallout with Kelli, and surprise surprise, it circles back to shared glam. Apparently, after Porsha’s birthday trip to Nashville, Kelli felt like she was playing second fiddle and told her beauty team not to work with Brit anymore. The math isn’t mathing, though—especially now that the same team is working with Shamea, Kelli’s new BFF.

And just when the room’s tension starts to ease, Brit stirs the pot with a little more spice: she says Shamea showed her text messages about Porsha’s divorce—including what Porsha’s therapist said. That’s… a line crossed. Porsha calls it just that. Still, we don’t have the full context, and if we’re being real, anything involving Shamea and Porsha’s ride-or-die friendship becomes an instant lightning rod. People are way too ready to use their bond as ammo.

Back at the Williams Sonoma showdown, Kelli and Charles are facing off in a culinary clash—and Charles wins hearts (and stomachs) with his bananas foster waffles. Angela calls it a tie, but clearly Charles had the crowd.

Then—plot twist. A mystery man pulls Angela aside mid-toast, and the vibe? Weird. The energy shift is immediate, and the rest of the ladies are left whispering, “Wait… does she know him?” Something tells us this story is just getting started.

The ladies may be back in Atlanta, but the drama followed them straight from Grenada to the gourmet aisle. At Kelli’s cooking showdown, things are heating up—literally and figuratively—when a random man interrupts the fun with the messiest toast of the season: “If your name is Angela, your husband is cheating on you.” Um, sir?

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Pictured: (l-r) Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell, Shamea Morton Mwangi — (Photo by: Arthur Daniel/Bravo)

Kelli doesn’t play about her events—or her friends—and has him escorted out immediately. It was giving thirsty for screen time, and Kelli read the room. Thankfully, Charles was blissfully unaware of the chaos, because both Angela and Kelli agreed: if he’d heard that toast, it might’ve turned into a Waffle House brawl real quick.

But the whispers don’t end there. A producer boldly asks Phaedra if she believes Charles is cheating, and even though she just told us it’s against her religion to get in folks’ business, guess who’s speed-dialing Porsha with the piping hot tea from the safety of her car? Mother Phaedra, naturally.

Later, the ladies regroup for Phaedra’s fashion shopping soirée, and while she’s getting glammed and centered, she gets heartbreaking news—Porsha’s cousin Londie has passed. We’ve seen Londie pop up over the years, always cheering Porsha on, so the loss is felt deeply.

As the soirée begins, the ladies trickle in—gowns, gossip, and all—and for those who missed the cooking class, Angela and Kelli are more than happy to fill in the blanks. Let’s just say: Phaedra’s condensed version didn’t quite capture the wildness of a public cheating accusation mid-toast.

Just when you thought the chaos might simmer, Brit walks into Phaedra’s shopping soirée—and right into a silent wall named Kelli. Brit greets everyone, including Kelli, who opts for the ever-mature silent treatment. Kelli mutters, “All this over glam?” Honestly? Yes. Because apparently, glam squads are the new blood feuds in Atlanta.

Then we circle back to that mess at Kelli’s cooking event. Angela reveals she did some digging into the heckler who shouted about Charles cheating, and plot twist: he was allegedly paid to crash the party. Paid. To. Be. Messy. Cue everyone side-eying the no-shows. Kelli throws in a shady, “Maybe it was someone who didn’t show up.” Subtle? Not really.

Suddenly, the tension between Kelli and Brit erupts like it’s Bravo Fight Club. Cynthia finds herself stuck in the middle trying to keep the peace, while Phaedra compares the exchange to Wimbledon. But it quickly devolves into low blows and ugly jabs. Kelli throws out a “pill-popping roommate” comment (a dig at Brit’s husband), Brit fires back with abortion accusations, and Kelli claps back about Brit’s fertility. It’s not even shade anymore—it’s just scorched earth.

Meanwhile, Drew shows up late, locked out, and knocking on the door like she’s at the wrong party. Inside, the fashion presentation is already in full swing—featuring cameos from Derek Blanks and Jessica White—and we even spot LaTeasha from Married to Medicine gliding in ahead of Drew. No surprise there; Atlanta is one big Bravo crossover episode at this point.

Before the episode wraps, we finally get to see Dylan’s fashion designs come to life—and honestly, the pants are giving future icon. Over in another long-overdue moment, Shamea and Brit sit down to hash things out. Brit’s walls are up, and for once, she’s making sense: it’s hard to be a friend to someone who talks behind your back, airs you out at dinner, and still expects loyalty in return. Friendship isn’t about counting favors—but it is about accountability.

As the evening winds down, Phaedra gathers the group to share why Porsha’s not in attendance: her cousin Londie passed away unexpectedly, bringing a somber close to the event.

Next week, it’s the Real Housewives of Atlanta season finale, and the drama is peaking: Angela sits down with the man who publicly accused Charles of cheating, Brit and Shamea confront some not-so-subtle shade, and Charles? He just might lose his cool.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.