The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16, Episode 14: Chapter 3: Rebirth

(Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi/Bravo)

This week in Grenada, the sun is out, the drinks are flowing, and Brit is… crying? After a suspiciously timed breakdown in defense of Shamea, the girls (and viewers) aren’t quite buying the performance. “Housewives gone wild,” as Kelli aptly put it, doesn’t even begin to cover it.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Bailey, Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Phaedra Parks — (Photo by: Arthur Daniel/Bravo)

The next morning, Angela stops by Drew’s villa for a debrief. Despite the chaos, the general vibe is: surprisingly successful trip. Some fences were mended, others politely ignored. But Brit’s dinner table meltdown isn’t forgotten—especially since she was sitting solo, literally and emotionally. The cracks in her friendship with Kelli are showing, and it’s clear we’re watching a slow unravel.

Meanwhile, Shamea, still emotionally raw, calls her mom for updates on her daughter, Shiloh. What she hears is unsettling: it sounds like someone may have dropped the ball back home. Another storm is brewing—and this time, it’s not in Grenada.

Later, Porsha and Cynthia catch up, only for Phaedra to glide in, serving shade on arrival. Her latest target? Angela, whom she dubs “a school teacher”—not exactly a compliment in Phaedra-speak. The convo quickly turns to Brit and Shamea’s dinner table drama. Phaedra claims Brit told her Kelli’s glam team is strictly off-limits unless you want problems. This, despite the fact that they shared a glam team for Porsha’s Nashville birthday trip. Phaedra sums it up with a mic drop: “Fake Frick and Frack.”

With Porsha and Shamea off the hot seat, the group shifts its focus to a new fractured friendship. After dinner, Phaedra pulls Brit aside with a little unsolicited advice: try being nicer to the girls. (Coming from her, that’s rich—but noted.)

Back in the real world, Brit and Kelli finally sit down post-trip. Kelli’s knee-deep in divorce drama and asset-splitting, while Brit wants to clear the air. She clocks Shamea’s passive-aggressive behavior at dinner—and in her confessional, she doesn’t hold back. The irony? Brit, often labeled the “aggressive” one, stayed shockingly calm. But the real tension is with Kelli, who’s been quietly flip-flopping. And if you’re not going to be honest with your friend? Brit’s giving you the side-eye too.

Despite the heart-to-heart, it’s clear Brit and Kelli are still speaking two different emotional languages. But for once, Brit showed up with some grace—emotionally intelligent, measured, even… likable? A version of her we wish had shown up sooner this season.

Meanwhile, the vibes poolside are light. Porsha and Angela kick things off, then Shamea and Kelli roll through. Cynthia arrives, followed by Phaedra, and last—but certainly not least—Brit. It’s a full house.

Between bites and banter, the women learn about Jab Jab—a Grenadian tradition rooted in resistance. Part of the island’s Spicemas Carnival, Jab Jab features revelers covered in black oil and chains, channeling a devilish spirit to honor the fight for freedom. It’s chaotic, symbolic, and deeply powerful.

Back at the pool, Drew and Kelli discover they share the same wedding anniversary—and are both freshly filing for divorce. Kelli dips out to take a legal call, and in that moment, Angela seizes the opportunity to press Brit on her dinner table behavior.

Porsha and Shamea return with a surprise: a makeshift photo shoot to lift Shamea’s spirits after a rough trip (no luggage, a sick kid back home). It’s sweet—and strategic. Porsha’s been working overtime to shake the “bad friend” label this season, and honestly, this might help.

Elsewhere, Kelli is on the phone with her lawyer, steeling herself for the next chapter. Her divorce is anything but amicable, and the paperwork isn’t making it easier.

Dressed in all black for Grenada’s electrifying Jab Jab carnival, the women finally let loose. It’s messy, it’s wild, it’s freeing—and a welcomed taste of Grenadian culture. The next morning, they’re scrubbing off oil, paint, and maybe a few lingering grudges as they pack up to return to Atlanta.

Over breakfast, there’s a rare moment of peace. The vibes are good, the trip delivered, and for once, everyone agrees: they got what they came for—rest, reconnection, and maybe a little redemption.

But back in the ATL? That reset might be short-lived. More mess is waiting.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.