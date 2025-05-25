Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16, Episode 12: The Frack Is Back

(Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi/Bravo)

This week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the girls are packing their bags and their baggage—emotional and otherwise—for Grenada. But before the passports get stamped, we open with Shamea living her soft life poolside, hosting Kelli for a little pre-trip catch-up. Kelli, ever the planner, is trying to play travel agent and peacekeeper as she and Shamea prepare to host the crew abroad. But this isn’t just a girls’ getaway. Grenada is still reeling from hurricane damage at the time of filming, and part of this trip includes a community give-back moment.

Kelli also drops the glamorous façade for a second and gets real: her divorce is draining her—mentally, emotionally, and financially. In other words, she’s holding it together with under-eye patches and prayer.

Meanwhile, Porsha is out house hunting with her mom and sister, touring a $4.2 million property that screams “new chapter” and possibly “revenge architecture.” Why? Because her soon-to-be-ex Simon Goubadia made it legally impossible for her to film in their former marital home. Petty meets paperwork. She shares that things with Shamea are allegedly fine now—emphasis on allegedly—and tells her mom and sister that their friendship status is no one’s business but theirs.

Elsewhere, we get a quick montage of the ladies in their respective lanes. Kelli’s at the spa getting pampered with her dog because, of course she is. Shamea’s back at V103 with Big Tigger doing promo for her music—and she definitely throws a little glittery shade Drew’s way. (A flashback reminds us: Drew once called her Porsha’s lapdog, and she hasn’t forgotten.)

Brit is focused on body positivity and business, putting in work on her shapewear line, Bear And Naked. She’s planning a soft launch with a hard RSVP at the local country club and invites the girls to come celebrate. If there’s champagne, a step-and-repeat, and an Instagram Reel involved, they’ll be there.

Angela and Charles are out surveying one of her many investment properties, but let’s just say—this one’s not exactly ready for the ‘gram. She’s nearly $2 million under, and the financial stress is starting to show. And to make matters worse? The house she bought for her mom? She’s already over it. But even in construction dust, Angela is clocking drama—namely, with Brit. The two aren’t exactly vibing these days, so with Brit’s “Country Classic” on the horizon—and the husbands invited—Angela’s already bracing herself.

Cut to Brit’s event, which is giving less “classic” and more chaotic soft launch. Kelli and Shamea arrive to find, well… not much. Tables are half-set, and even the guests are whispering: What is this event? Shapewear meets golf might work on paper, but IRL, it’s giving disjointed. Plus, nobody knows how to golf. These girls are lost on the green, swinging like they’ve never touched a 9-iron in their lives.

Porsha shows up looking fab and thinks she’s one of the first arrivals—girl, same. The good news? There are hugs. Angela and Brit embrace (briefly), and even Porsha and Drew exchange a quick one, which honestly feels like progress. Maybe the fresh air is doing something.

But the real mystery of the day? What this event is actually for. The vibes are confusing, the itinerary is unclear, and Drew—ever the queen of chaos—jokes that naked bears might be involved. Shoutout to production for turning that punchline into a visual gag: a bear cameo in her confessional. The shade writes itself.

At this point, the only thing that’s certain is that confusion is the real guest of honor.

As everyone finally gets seated at Brit’s Country Classic (which still feels more “country confusion” than classic anything), it’s clear something behind the scenes didn’t go according to plan. Brit’s scrambling. And if you’re a new Housewife, this is the part where Bravo’s invisible guillotine starts swinging. One flop event and you’re basically planning your reunion read in advance. This one? Very fashion show with no fashions. How dreadful.

Even Porsha—who’s practically a PhD in Atlanta social dynamics—notes that this city does not play. You throw an event with not enough food? You will be talked about. And speaking of being talked about, Brit hands out gift bags with samples from her shapewear line… and let’s just say, it’s giving shade by size. Angela gets an XL. Porsha? A small.

Trying to play gracious host, Brit floats table to table, but when she reaches Angela (who’s seated next to Charles), things spiral. Angela brings up the side baby rumor (casually, like you do), and Brit—clearly caught off guard—snaps back, “I’m not one of Charles’ whores.” Ma’am. The table went silent. It was the kind of moment that makes you wish production would roll in a wind machine just to blow the tension away.

Still, Drew tries to pivot, offering to finally sit down with Brit for a chat. But before the peace circle can begin, everything derails. Again.

The convo slides back to Angela’s son’s birthday party—the one where shade was thrown like rice at a wedding. Drew and Kelli exchange jabs, Shamea jumps in, and boom: we’re back to lapdog gate. Drew insists Shamea carried a message to Porsha about her saying royalties would cover PJ’s college. Which… she did say. On camera. But Drew’s acting brand new, like we can’t run back the footage.

Shamea looked like she was just being a loyal friend, but Drew’s delivery always feels dipped in condescension. That “I’m just stating facts” tone? It riles everybody up. And let’s be honest—Drew did talk slick.

Their back and forth is hard to watch. Not because it’s juicy, but because it’s so painfully cringey. This new crop of Housewives? Nobody’s got the snappy, lethal one-liner in their bag yet. The arguments are petty, low-stakes, and borderline juvenile. We’re gonna need these girls to study their Housewives Handbook, because right now, the reads are giving remedial.

This week, Drew is back in the spotlight, and she’s finally signing her recording contract—mazel! But before she can put pen to paper, she hops on FaceTime with none other than Dennis McKinley. Why? Because apparently there’s a whisper campaign suggesting Drew offered to sleep with him for some professional favors. (Allegedly!) The call feels like a PR cleanup on aisle five, and honestly? Your guess is as good as mine. The vibes were giving “plausible denial,” but the internet never forgets.

Now let’s get to the moment Bravo historians have been waiting for: the long-anticipated Frick and Frack reunion. That’s right, Porsha pulls up to Phaedra’s home with a bottle of bubbly and a purse full of gossip. Cue the flashbacks. Phaedra’s back—and in her own words, the last time we saw her wasn’t exactly her “finest moment.” (Understatement of the century.) For a second, I thought she meant Married to Medicine, but nope—production helpfully rewinds to the whole Kandi-drug-dungeon debacle. A core memory.

Despite the mess, Phaedra says her friendship with Porsha has remained strong. Hmm. Okay, girl. The Wonder Twins are back and giving revisionist history.

As Porsha fills her in on the current cast drama, Phaedra gives us a rundown that’s already more entertaining than half the season. Kelli? Love her. Brit? “She’s been around and has more bodies than Willie.” (We’ll unpack that another day.) Shamea’s cool, Drew apparently prefers tacos to hot dogs (whatever that means), and she didn’t know Charles Oakley had a wife. A+ commentary. This is the kind of energy the show has been starving for.

The biggest gag? Phaedra might be joining the girls’ trip to Grenada. Pack your prayer cloths and passports—because this trip is about to go from wellness retreat to full-blown reality TV chaos.

Next week? It’s Drew’s turn in the hot seat. And something tells me she’s not gonna like the temperature.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.