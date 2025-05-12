The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16, Episode 10: Meditation And Mediation

(Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi/Bravo)

This week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we open with Kelli spending quality time with her daughters, but things take a left turn when Shamea links up with Ralph for dinner. Now, I’m not sure why Ralph is getting all this camera time, but here we are. Over drinks, Ralph pitches a podcast idea to Shamea. She claims there’s no bad blood, but she’s quick to throw a little shade in her confessional, hinting that Ralph’s intentions might not be as innocent as hers. After all, the streets are buzzing about Drew and Dennis’ so-called “working relationship.”

Ralph brings up the Drew-and-Dennis situation, casually mentioning that Dennis reached out for his blessing. That’s when Porsha strolls in to join the conversation. She’s quick to clarify in her confessional—she’s not hanging out with Ralph; she’s just there as a witness while Ralph and Shamea have their little chat.

Then, Porsha drops the bomb: she shares receipts—text messages from Dennis that basically say he wouldn’t sleep with Drew and that she needs to run him his money. Ralph doesn’t seem convinced that Drew is messing around with Dennis, but he hints that she might be involved with someone else. To top it off, Porsha reminds us of Drew’s bold claim a few episodes back—that her music was doing so well, it could send Pilar to college.

Turns out, Ralph actually filed for divorce first, citing Drew’s alleged affair with Ty Young. According to Ralph, Drew confessed it to him directly. But let’s be clear: even with all the Porsha and Drew drama, this still pivots back to women holding each other accountable. Porsha even asks Ralph if he ever cheated during the marriage. He says no—but considering Ralph’s history of gaslighting, it’s hard to know what’s real and what’s smoke.

Shamea then brings up her Bailey-Que conversation with Angela, and shockingly, Porsha is the voice of reason. It’s not just about holding friends accountable; it’s about holding yourself accountable for what you co-sign with your silence and your laughter. And while it seems wild that Porsha and Angela might actually move forward, it feels like they both know what to expect from each other. Shamea, however, seems to be held to a higher standard—by the ladies and the viewers alike.

Meanwhile, Angela is back at her investment property, popping champagne with Kelli. Kelli admits she feels bad about the messy side-baby comment she made at Bailey-Que while backing up Brit. But in true Kelli fashion, she’s still a little shady. When asked in her confessional if Angela’s property is really worth three million, Kelli just shrugs: “I don’t know, girl.”

After the house tour, Angela and Kelli settle in for a chat, and the tension is thick. But in true Angela fashion, she dives right in, addressing the comments from the Bailey-Que head-on. This is where we get that speech about Wendy Williams and the side baby. Angela sets the record straight: Charles never had a side baby—her first child’s father did. She also admits to some infidelity in her marriage following the “Madison Square Garden” incident, revealing that she and Charles took a break at one point.

With that rumor put to rest, the conversation pivots to Shamea and Angela’s lingering tension. Angela spills that she, Shamea, and Drew recently went out, and Shamea took that opportunity to unload her grievances about Porsha—notably that Porsha never showed up to her wedding years ago. Messy? Absolutely. It’s the kind of long-brewing resentment that feels like the spark for the fallout we’re bound to see between these two as the season unfolds.

Meanwhile, Brit is at home catching her husband up on all the latest drama with the girls, casually mentioning that he’s set to meet up with her sister, Cher.

Over at Angela’s investment property, she invites Porsha over for a game of tennis—not a cozy sit-down at home. Her reasoning? “Under no circumstances will I invite a woman who said she f**ked my husband to my home.” Fair enough. Their choice of tennis as a battleground is curious, especially given Porsha’s outfit, which practically screams “serve with shade.” In their confessionals, the banter continues: Porsha likens Angela to Big Bird, while Angela fires back with Snuffleupagus. Equal parts petty and perfect.

Angela, ever the mediator, expresses her desire for Porsha and Drew to make amends. But as NeNe famously declared, “The door is closed.” Porsha spills the tea from her dinner with Shamea and Ralph, and Angela is visibly taken aback. But she doesn’t miss her confessional moment to call out Porsha’s hypocrisy: for someone so outraged by Drew and Dennis’s drama, she sure knows how to mirror it back. Be for real.

Angela then circles back to her earlier chat with Kelli, mentioning Shamea’s lingering feelings of exclusion—hinting that Shamea sees her friendship with Porsha as lopsided. Angela takes it a step further, saying she doesn’t want to be viewed as Porsha’s lapdog. Porsha, clearly stung, covers her face, hiding what seems to be tears. But the emotion is there, even if masked.

We finally catch up with Drew at home, spending time with her son. She shares that she and Ralph haven’t spoken since their court appearance, and per a court order, the kids remain unaware of the divorce. But in a surprising twist, Dr. Ken—Drew’s life coach—makes an appearance, signaling she’s still working on herself amidst the chaos.

Of course, Angela finds time to play messenger, carrying the bone that Shamea and Porsha went out to dinner with Ralph. And if that wasn’t enough, she spills about the text messages hinting that Drew supposedly wanted to sleep with Dennis.

In her confessional, Drew looks genuinely blindsided by the news, but let’s be real—this storyline is running on fumes. We don’t actually know what went down between Dennis and Drew outside of the studio, but it feels like these text messages are more about pacifying Porsha than revealing any real truth.

Meanwhile, Porsha finally steps into her Pampered by Porsha event, inviting her friends to try out her new line. As the ladies arrive, Brit and Kelli ride over, casually chatting about Brit’s husband Mike meeting up with her sister Cher.

At the event, the vibe is light: massages, robe-clad photoshoots, and the usual glam. Porsha seems unbothered by Angela’s tea about Shamea, focusing on her moment. But Kelli—never one to hold back—fills Shamea in on everything she missed. Shamea, clearly stunned, processes the revelation, and here’s where it clicks: Shamea and Porsha might be more alike than we thought.

For all the back-and-forth we’ve seen play out on camera, Shamea’s people-pleasing streak sometimes veers into self-sabotage. Her feelings about Porsha are valid, but never addressing them head-on? That’s setting herself up for heartbreak.

Porsha’s sister Lauren attempts to lead the ladies through a meditation session at the Pampered by Porsha event. While the room is supposed to be soaking in zen, Shamea’s energy is undeniably off. It’s clear that mindfulness isn’t working its magic this time.

Post-meditation, the ladies shift to a sister circle that quickly morphs into a full-blown lemon squeeze. Angela, feeling secure in her renewed bond with Porsha, kicks things off. Kelli—never one to miss a moment—opens the floor for Shamea and Porsha to finally hash it out.

Things take a turn as Shamea insists she always defends Porsha, no matter the situation. But Angela, always ready with the realness, challenges that claim, suggesting Shamea seems afraid to be fully honest with Porsha. And honestly? I believe it. When the topic of Porsha skipping Shamea’s wedding resurfaces, the frustration on Shamea’s face is unmistakable—and who could blame her? If the person you call your best friend, your sister, ghosts your wedding, that’s a scar that doesn’t heal easily.

Despite the tension, Porsha brushes it off, snapping, “Why are y’all attacking our friendship?” to which Angela coolly responds, “It’s laid on a silver platter.” Shamea, visibly holding back, ultimately chooses to bite her tongue, claiming she’s “giving grace.” But let’s be real: grace only works if it’s mutual. The question is, how long can she keep swallowing her truth?

Cynthia, the eternal mediator, chimes in with her signature wisdom, nodding to her own turbulent friendships with Nene and Kenya. It’s a reminder that in this circle, loyalty is always a little bit complicated.

Next week, Drew gets real about her divorce and its impact on her kids, and Porsha and Shamea finally have a long-overdue sit-down. Buckle up.

