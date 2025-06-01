The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 16, Episode 13: Chapter 1 Reset

(Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi/Bravo)

Before we get into the meat of this week’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, can we talk about Phaedra’s new tagline? “I’m back from the dead, so let’s bury the past for good.” Yeah, okay.

The episode opens on a philanthropic note: Shamea is gathering supplies for hurricane relief efforts in Grenada, joined by Kelli, with Cynthia, Drew, Angela, and Porsha sending donations. Then Brit arrives… with a contribution that could fit in a clutch. We’ll let reunion receipts handle that one.

Still, while chatting with Kelli and Shamea, Brit decides now’s the time to bring up her event—the one with minimal food, a confusing theme, and more questions than RSVPs. She says it wasn’t her best moment and blames the planner. But online, the event planner has entered the chat, clarifying she was hired strictly to decorate. Oh, and allegedly still hasn’t been paid. Not great, Brit.

On-screen, things weren’t much better. Drew and Shamea clashed (again) over lingering tensions, which is why Kelli is basically begging the group trip to Grenada to come save them from themselves.

Meanwhile, we get a long-overdue sit-down between Porsha and Drew. Is this finally the conversation that’s been simmering all season? Maybe. The Drew-and-Dennis elephant is still in the room, but Drew flips the mirror: she claims that whatever Porsha’s mad about, she did the exact same thing—having dinner with Ralph and Shamea—just three weeks earlier.

By the time Drew and Porsha finally sit down for what looks like a civil conversation, it’s already giving hot mess express. And honestly? The real instigator here might just be Dennis. Porsha claims he told her Drew is dating a man named “Black,” but Drew insists he’s just a friend. Things are tense—then Drew decides to lob a grenade across the table: is Porsha dating Future?

Let’s pause. Yes, Drew has caught heat before for, let’s say, creative storytelling. But let’s not pretend the rest of the Housewives are walking lie detector tests either. In this moment, give Drew her tens—she showed up, sat down, and got real. And just like with Shamea, when the convo gets too spicy, Porsha gets up and walks out. Pattern, meet spotlight.

Meanwhile, everyone’s packing for Grenada. Angela’s catching up with her daughter at her still-for-sale investment property, while Kelli is explaining to her girls that she’s missing their first day of school. We’re getting to see a more personal side of Kelli—and it’s clear she’s doing it all without much help from her ex.

Cue the group heading to the airport. Phaedra is officially back in the mix and wasting no time giving us classic Southern shade, calling Angela the “oldest-looking young woman” she’s ever seen. We also learn that she and Shamea are somehow cool now? Growth? Selective memory? TBD.

Drew shows up fashionably late (as is her right), so no drama yet—but once the ladies land in Grenada, we’re off to the races. Shamea’s luggage doesn’t make it, but the tequila does. One van is already lit (Porsha, Shamea, Kelli, Brit), while the other is dead silent. That is, until Phaedra does what she does best and breaks the silence with a little dagger of a question: “So… who’s beefing?”

Again, Phaedra proves her shade is still platinum-level, casually referring to Drew as a “child actress in a lot of Black movies.” Not wrong, but certainly not right either. And while Drew may have a few films under her belt, she’s also carrying a few feuds into this Grenada trip—with Porsha, Shamea, Brit, and possibly Kelli (based on that frosty energy at Brit’s low-budget brunch last episode).

Upon arrival, it’s Housewives law to make room selection a mini psychological experiment. This time, it comes with roommate assignments. Shamea and Kelli (our trip hosts) bunk together, with Brit and Phaedra, Angela and Porsha, and Cynthia and Drew rounding out the pairings. Honestly? Not bad. The vibes are as safe as they can be.

While the glam squads get to work, Shamea and Kelli reflect on the bold decision to gather all these women in one place. Phaedra may be the queen of stirring the pot, but it’s Drew who seems to be on everyone’s mind—and not in a good way. That said, she does find a soft landing in Cynthia, who’s giving her grace and maybe some survival tips.

At dinner, Angela reveals she’s missing her anniversary with Charles to be here—cue awkward silence and one polite “aww.” Porsha, never one to let a moment go untagged, points out that she’s surrounded by divorcees.

Then we get to the real tea: a much-needed “reset” between Shamea and Drew. Why are they beefing? Great question. Is it because Shamea sometimes gives “Porsha’s emotional support friend” energy? Possibly. Did Drew claim her royalties could pay for Pilar’s college tuition? Absolutely. Both things can be true.

As things escalate, Phaedra—ever the instigator in pearls—asks if Drew really meant to call Shamea a dog. Without missing a beat, Drew replies, “Well, she was at the table barking.” And listen, say what you want about Drew, but that comeback was an instant classic.

The barking at Brit’s event? Unhinged. Hilarious. Embarrassing. And now, officially canon.



Angela tries to be the voice of reason (again) by pointing out the obvious: folks get mad when Shamea plays messenger for Porsha. But let’s be real — that’s literally her best friend. You’re venting to her about Porsha and expecting confidentiality? Please be serious. Phaedra, surprisingly, is emerging as the group’s unofficial life coach this season — asking the important questions like, “Why are y’all shocked Shamea reports back to her day one?” Someone had to say it.

To Angela’s credit, she has a real talent for rerouting any mess right back to Porsha and Shamea’s relationship. But this time, Porsha’s not biting. “Let’s move on,” she says — probably because she knows this dinner convo is going nowhere fast.

But of course, Kelli pivots things back to Drew, pointing out the obvious: she’s got tension with just about everyone at the table except maybe Cynthia, Angela, and Phaedra (for now). This lights the fuse for another Porsha vs. Drew round, and yes — Black is mentioned again. The alleged man in the middle who’s supposed to be just a friend. Honestly though? The real villain here is Dennis. He’s running game like it’s the 2018 playoffs, feeding half-truths and chaos to both women. Drew and Porsha may think they’ve cleared the air, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. That peace treaty likely has an expiration date.

Then out of nowhere, Brit decides it’s her moment — volunteering that Apollo (yes, that Apollo) was invited to her event through her husband. Girl. Why? This felt like a last-ditch attempt to stay in the mix, but Phaedra wasn’t even phased. She held the ultimate “…and?” energy. In her confessional, she keeps it all the way real: “That man is married to someone else. I could care less.”

Next week, the Grenada vibes continue. Sun, shots, and the slow unraveling of Brit and Kelli’s friendship. We’re watching the beginning of the end in real time, and it’s about to get juicy.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.