‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16 Episode 3: High Notes, Low Blows

We’re only three episodes into The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16, and already, the drama is stewing like a pot of Aunt Bertha’s famous greens. This week’s episode, “High Notes and Cheap Shots,” delivered exactly what the title promised—chaotic charity events, relationship revelations, and shade so sharp it could cut diamonds.

Let’s start with Kelli Ferrell’s Mommy and Me charity event, a seemingly wholesome affair meant to showcase high fashion and philanthropy. But in true RHOA fashion, the real main event was the mess. Shamea Morton and Angela Oakley, still licking their wounds from their previous spat, tried (and failed) to keep things cute. Angela, perhaps inspired by the power of a fresh wig and a renewed sense of self, attempted to squash their beef, but Shamea? Oh, she was not having it.

Instead of taking the peace offering, she compared Angela’s face to LaToya Jackson’s, which—depending on who you ask—is either a high compliment or an absolute read. Tensions bubbled over, proving once again that no RHOA event is ever just about the event itself.

Meanwhile, Angela gave us a rare peek behind the velvet curtain of her marriage to NBA legend Charles Oakley. Turns out, their relationship started crumbling back in 2017 after Charles was unceremoniously ejected from a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. And while that moment might’ve been a footnote in sports history, it was the beginning of a downward spiral for their marriage. Now, they’re trying to mend fences, possibly even renew their vows, but they can’t seem to agree on the fundamentals—like the value of therapy, financial priorities, and whether or not love alone can sustain a relationship. If this storyline feels familiar, that’s because RHOA has long been the place where high-profile marriages come to air out their grievances in high-definition.

Drew, meanwhile, is dealing with her own set of legal woes. She visits her divorce lawyer to discuss the ongoing battle with Ralph, and if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Drew, it’s that she thrives in chaos. Between keeping up with the rumors about Dennis and trying to secure her next move, she’s got a lot on her plate. But as she sits across from her attorney, recounting the ways Ralph has allegedly manipulated their split, you can’t help but wonder: is she truly ready to close this chapter, or is there still a part of her holding on?

Elsewhere, the ladies did what they do best—pulling up in luxury vehicles, casually dropping life-changing financial decisions into conversation, and making each other’s business their own. Kelli’s dream of opening her Atlanta restaurant is on the verge of becoming a reality, but the road to generational wealth is paved with delays, contractor drama, and the looming weight of single motherhood. And then there’s Brit, whose home life is giving blink twice if you need help. Her husband Mike’s response to her wanting a baby was an unbothered, “allegedly,” which is never a great sign when discussing future family planning.

The episode wrapped with a moment of genuine emotion—Shamea visiting her surrogate and showing a rare, raw side of herself. Say what you want about the over-the-top birthday gifts and the relentless messiness, but moments like this remind us why RHOA remains one of the best in the franchise.

Next week, expect the drama to keep building. Kenya confronts Drew, the ladies hit the boutiques, and the tension thickens like a well-made roux. Buckle up, because if there’s one thing Atlanta does well, it’s keeping us entertained.

