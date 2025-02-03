Married To Medicine Season 11, Episode 10: From Crashing Waves To Crashing Out

(Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

This week on Married To Medicine, the couples’ Key West getaway kicks off with a relay race that quickly turns into pure chaos. Dr. Gregory wipes out—twice—immediately putting Team Snapper (Jackie, Curtis, Sweet Tea, Gregory, and Phaedra) in last place. Meanwhile, Team Starfish (Toya, Eugene, Quad, and King) surges ahead, with Goldfish (Simone, Cecil, Dr. Mimi, and Steve) and Shark (Heavenly, Damon, Contessa, and Scott) right behind. As the competition heats up, Goldfish takes the lead, Starfish scrambles to keep up, and Snapper can’t seem to catch a break.

Over in the kayaks, Dr. Contessa and Dr. Heavenly struggle to stay afloat—mostly because they can’t agree on which way to row. Meanwhile, Dr. Jackie and Phaedra appear to be on a completely different mission, drifting so far off course they might as well be sightseeing.

In the end, Team Goldfish snags the win—thanks in part to Cecil stacking his team with Dr. Mimi’s husband, Steve, a former NFL player. But according to Dr. Simone and Cecil, the real victories? “Contessa not throwing Heavenly overboard” and “Phaedra and Jackie working so well together, they nearly ended up in Cuba.”

After the relay race, the couples get ready for the next event: the pool party. As Phaedra gets dressed, she gets a surprise visit from her date, Cheick, who unexpectedly arrives in Key West for the couples’ trip. As the couples begin to arrive, Quad and King make an entrance, looking every bit the youthful couple. Even Toya takes notice, quipping, “King can have his shirt open. But all the other men should not.”

Once everyone is seated, it becomes clear that this so-called pool party isn’t exactly about swimming—it’s about stepping into the hot seat. With Dr. Heavenly leading the charge, the couples are in for some deep conversations about their relationships.

Phaedra arrives fashionably late, of course, with her date, Cheick, in tow. If you recall from last week, it seems like Phaedra brought Cheick along because Heavenly extended the invitation to her ex-husband, Apollo Nida (which, as you can imagine, will be quite the surprise to the rest of the group).

The couples dive into a game called “vibe check,” led by Heavenly, where she asks a series of questions for each pair to respond to on whiteboards. Some couples, like Contessa and Scott, and Jackie and Curtis, share similar answers, while others—like Sweet Tea and Gregory—are clearly on different wavelengths.

Amidst the fun, it’s revealed that King has a daughter, and Quad shares how much his dedication to her makes her excited to “bust it wide open” and even more excited to have kids with him. Now, here’s where I have to call out production—because the camera cut to Dr. G and Sweet Tea’s faces after that comment were wild.

In this game, the couples are revealing everything from the number of dates they’ve had to how often they have sex. It’s definitely messy of Heavenly to throw this question in front of divorcées, but it makes for great television. The room is left in disbelief when they learn how often Quad and King are getting intimate. Quad even encourages Sweet Tea, telling her that if they truly want a “baby Lunceford,” they need to have more sex. Cue the shock and awe. And as if that wasn’t enough, Quad adds that once they have a baby shower, she’ll be responsible for throwing it. My jaw was on the floor.

The discomfort in the air was palpable, and I wasn’t the only one to notice. Jackie and Simone didn’t hold back in their confessionals, and Toya was quick to call it out in real time. Sweet Tea, however, insisted it didn’t make her uncomfortable, but not before throwing shade back at Quad, saying Gregory wanted the marriage to end, which only escalated the tension further.

Contessa also weighed in during her confessional, but at that point, I couldn’t help but think Quad had a little too much to drink. When Gregory enters the conversation, things go from bad to worse. The group is visibly uneasy, with forced laughs filling the gaps. Simone summed it up perfectly: “This is teeter-tottering into the zone of disaster.” You could feel the awkwardness as Gregory was visibly crashing out.

Sidenote: I have to give Heavenly some credit—despite the chaotic vibe of the night, she didn’t escalate the situation. The pool party took a turn for reasons unrelated to her (because we know her history with hosting couples trips).

As the evening winds down, King is off chatting with Steve, reflecting on the drama. It’s clear that both Quad and Gregory still carry emotional baggage from their past marriage. While they’re both in new relationships, their unresolved issues are still very much at play. Dr. Gregory even ends up taking his frustration out on Sweet Tea.

Toya and Contessa pull Tea aside to give some context on what’s really at play with Greg. Toya lays it all out—Quad and Greg’s issues were long-standing, with years of unresolved conflict. Toya explains to Tea that while Quad and King were open about their sexual relationship, in the earlier seasons of Married To Medicine (that predate Tea) Quad had stopped having sex with Gregory for years. Tea brushes it off, but Toya and Contessa aren’t so quick to buy it, urging her not to be so naïve.

Heavenly, Damon, Curtis, and Jackie reflect on the evening, and it becomes clear that it may have been too soon for Quad and Gregory—and their new partners—to be in such close quarters. Both have a lot of emotional baggage they need to unpack. Next week, the tension hits its peak as Quad and Gregory’s unresolved issues explode, and we even see Phaedra spark a heated moment with Apollo. Stay tuned.

Watch Married to Medicine on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.