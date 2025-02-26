Karen Huger Faces Reality: RHOP Star Sentenced In DUI Case

(Photo by: Shannon Finney/Bravo)

Karen Huger, the proclaimed “Grand Dame” of The Real Housewives of Potomac, was sentenced in a Montgomery County Circuit Court to two years in prison, with one year suspended, for her ongoing DUI case. The 61-year-old reality star will also serve five years probation and has 30 days to appeal the judge’s decision.

Accompanied by her husband of 28 years, Ray Huger, she was taken into custody after the hearing. According to sources from PEOPLE, she reassured him, saying, “You’ll be alright” and “God’s got you.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — “A Crash Course in Deflection” Episode 901 — Pictured: Karen Huger — (Photo by: Shannon Finney/Bravo)

Huger was initially arrested in March 2024 after crashing into a street sign just miles from her home. Body cam footage later surfaced, showing her visibly intoxicated, slurring her words, and name-dropping Bravo executive Andy Cohen and even Abraham Lincoln while admitting to having “a couple of beers.”

The charges against her included DUI, DWI, negligent driving, reckless driving, and multiple other traffic violations. In December, a jury found her guilty on all counts except reckless driving.

Despite the conviction, Huger maintained that she does not have an issue with alcohol. Speaking in a video played at the RHOP Season 9 reunion, she stated, “No, I am not an alcoholic. Let’s be clear.” However, she also acknowledged the severity of her legal troubles, saying, “This is very frightening, but I accept full responsibility. My priority is my family—they are so hurt.”

In January, Huger checked into a private recovery program in Florida, citing a need to examine the combination of antidepressants and alcohol. Her sentencing was delayed as she sought treatment and changed her legal team.

Huger’s attorney, David Martella, later described the trial as a “wake-up call,” revealing that she has since been attending Alcoholics Anonymous. However, prosecutors noted that this was not her first alcohol-related offense—she had three previous cases between 2006 and 2011, including one conviction for DUI.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Huger received support from several RHOP castmates, as well as Bravo executive Andy Cohen, whose personal notes she publicly acknowledged. Her longtime costar Gizelle Bryant was moved to tears, expressing hope that Huger’s sentencing would be a turning point.

Fans of RHOP have been vocal about the case on social media, with some expressing disappointment while others hope for her redemption arc. Many have pointed out the franchise’s history of legal controversies, questioning whether Bravo will address Huger’s case on the show.

The judge in the Karen Huger case said “you were filled to gills with alcohol” #RHOP



That judge was not playing around pic.twitter.com/xKkLoBhkCN — Scuba Gooding Jr. (@SylviaMphofe) February 26, 2025

I really love Karen Huger, I know she has to be held accountable for drinking and driving because that’s serious, but she’s literally old as hell, to send her to prison for 2 years instead of just suspending her license is kind of crazy. FREE THE GRAND DAME! #RHOP — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) February 26, 2025

I think Karen Huger deserves to serve time for her latest DUI incident. It's not right she has gotten away 3 times for her prior dui's. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/H1mqlUsy0g — grace johnson (@graciejones730) February 26, 2025

Beyond the immediate fallout, Huger’s legal troubles raise larger questions about how reality TV handles accountability. Bravo has navigated past scandals involving housewives facing legal issues, but Huger’s case stands out due to the severity of the sentence. Will this affect her future on RHOP, or will the network embrace her comeback narrative?

Despite her legal troubles, Huger remains determined to redefine herself. “I plan on coming back as Karen Huger only, because Karen is enough,” she said in her reunion video message.

As Huger faces her sentence, she now stands at a crossroads—one that will test whether the “Grand Dame” of Potomac can truly reclaim her life.