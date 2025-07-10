Courtesy OWN

OWN is headed back to Houston, this time with a fresh lens on the women who keep the city moving. Premiering August 2, Heart & Hustle: Houston is the Oprah Winfrey Network’s newest reality series in partnership with the Emmy-winning Jesse Collins Entertainment. The show follows six dynamic women navigating the intersections of career, motherhood, love, and legacy in one of America’s most culturally rich cities.

The network is no stranger to the Bayou City—Family Empire: Houston once brought family ties and southern values to the screen. Now, Heart & Hustle: Houston deepens that story, offering a more intimate portrait of women balancing big ambition with even bigger stakes. According to the show’s logline, these women are “redefining what it means to be a boss, a wife, and a mother while navigating entrepreneurial life plus a labyrinth of unique daily challenges. Despite appearing to have it all, they face insecurities and pressures to stay on top in a competitive town while maintaining a perfect image.”

Tina Perry, President of OWN, describes the show as “a powerful look at ambition, resilience, and the bonds that hold friendships together—even through life’s toughest moments.” She adds, “It brings a fresh, dynamic perspective—one that centers Black women not just in conflict, but in community, healing, and growth.”

The cast includes Alaina Saulsberry, 38, a wife, mother, and celebrity makeup artist known as “H-Town’s Glam Girl.” As the CEO of Color du Jour, she’s glammed icons like LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, and Shaunie O’Neal. This season finds her rediscovering herself while attempting the hardest balancing act of all: nurturing her marriage without dimming her own light.

Chloe Cook, 44, is affectionately dubbed “The Straight Shooter.” A renowned event planner whose work defined Houston’s social scene, Chloe was forced to pause after the tragic loss of her husband. Now, as she emerges from grief, she’s finding herself again—this time, while navigating a new relationship with a younger man who’s not far in age from her son, Neiko.

La’Torria Lemon, 36, has built her reputation as Houston’s go-to publicist, working with local legends like Slim Thug and Lil Keke while running point on many of the city’s major cultural and entertainment events. Known as “The Hopeless Romantic,” La’Torria is searching for love and healing following the loss of her father, all while managing the nonstop grind of being a one-woman PR powerhouse.

LeBrina Jackson, 35, is the youngest of the group, but she carries an old-school poise that’s earned her the nickname “The Southern Belle.” As the owner of a high-end spa, she’s one of the few Black women thriving in Houston’s wellness space. A devoted wife and mother, LeBrina is doing it all while working to break generational patterns and create a softer future for herself and her family.

Muneera Page, 43, has a resume that reads like a highlight reel—an electrical engineer in oil and gas, she’s partnered with over 500 major brands throughout her career. But even with a seemingly perfect life at home with her husband and children, Muneera is now on a more personal journey: dismantling the emotional walls she’s built and learning to let others in.

Rounding out the cast is Roe Pichardo, 39, a trailblazer in the city’s male-dominated hospitality and nightlife scene. Known as “The Nightlife Queen,” Roe has carved out her own space in an industry that often demands toughness. Beneath her no-nonsense persona is a woman ready to let her guard down and deepen the relationships that matter most.

Together, these six women represent a layered, powerful, and deeply human portrait of modern Black womanhood—resilient, radiant, and rooted in community.