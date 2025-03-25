Garcelle Beauvais Exits ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Garcelle Beauvais is officially hanging up her diamond. After five seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the actress, producer, and former model has decided to walk away from the Bravo franchise that made her the first Black housewife in its history. Her departure marks the end of a dynamic era that saw Beauvais navigate the glitzy but often treacherous social circles of Beverly Hills, pushing back against microaggressions and breaking down racial barriers in a space not always known for its diversity.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS — Season:14 — Pictured: Garcelle Beauvais — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Beauvais confirmed the news on March 25 via Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message with her fans. In the video, she expressed gratitude for the experience but cited personal and professional reasons for her decision to leave. “It’s been an incredible journey, and I’ve loved every moment of it—the highs, the lows, and everything in between,” she said. “But as my boys grow older and prepare for their next chapter, I feel it’s time for me to shift my focus and prioritize what’s next for me.”

The Coming to America star joined the cast in 2020, bringing an energy that was at once refreshing and deeply necessary. While the RHOBH formula has long thrived on opulence, interpersonal feuds, and ever-changing alliances, Beauvais added something different: an honest, often unflinching perspective on race, privilege, and what it means to be the only Black woman in a group that seemed, at times, oblivious to its own biases.

She memorably called out castmate Kyle Richards in her debut season for making a tone-deaf comment about Black charity donors not fulfilling their pledges, a confrontation that set the tone for her time on the show. Beauvais was never one to back down from uncomfortable conversations, whether it was addressing microaggressions from her co-stars or calling for accountability in a world that rarely prioritizes it.

Of course, Beauvais’ time on RHOBH wasn’t just about heavy conversations. She had her share of fun, too—bringing levity with her humor, style, and no-nonsense attitude. Her friendships with Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff became a highlight for fans, offering a counterbalance to the often-exhausting dynamics within the group. And who could forget the shade? From side-eyeing Lisa Rinna’s antics to calling out Erika Jayne’s legal troubles, Beauvais gave as good as she got.

While some fans hoped she would stick around for another season—particularly after the departures of Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins shifted the show’s power dynamics—Beauvais has made it clear that she’s looking ahead. With an impressive resume that includes hosting The Real, acting in major television projects, and producing films, she has no shortage of opportunities waiting for her. In recent interviews, she hinted at upcoming projects that would allow her to take more creative control, including a possible return to scripted television.

Beauvais’ exit also raises questions about the future of RHOBH. Over the years, the show has struggled with diversifying its cast in ways that feel authentic rather than performative. Her presence was a step forward in breaking up the show’s predominantly white cast, but her departure begs the question: Will Bravo continue to prioritize representation, or will RHOBH revert to its old ways?

As for whether this is a final goodbye, Beauvais isn’t ruling out a return. “You never say never,” she teased in her Instagram post, leaving the door open for a potential cameo or even a future return as a friend of the show. But for now, she’s stepping away on her own terms—gracious, unbothered, and as always, effortlessly chic.

Fans of the franchise will miss her, but Beauvais’ impact on RHOBH is undeniable. She made her mark, changed the conversation, and reminded us that even in Beverly Hills, there’s always room for something real.