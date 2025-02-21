EXCLUSIVE: Watch Mia Spiral In Part Two Of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion

(Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion is delivering on its promise: tears, drama, and a reckoning long overdue. In an exclusive clip obtained by ESSENCE, fans will get a first look at the newest episode, and if you thought things were messy before, just wait.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — “Reunion” — Pictured: Mia Thornton — (Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Mia is unraveling. After a season of dodging accountability with the kind of deflections that would make a politician blush, she’s finally confronted—this time, backstage by Stacey and Jazzy. The confrontation hits like a tidal wave, leaving Mia in its wake, spiraling as the weight of the reunion’s revelations bears down on her.

Back on set, Keiarna and Stacey aren’t faring much better. Their relationships with Greg and TJ have been under scrutiny all season, but when new information surfaces, the judgment intensifies. The looks on their faces? A mix of shock, horror, and the realization that there’s no spinning this narrative in their favor. They are not in control of the conversation anymore.

The other women seize the moment, making it crystal clear that Mia’s actions throughout the season won’t go unchecked. She’s been the chaos agent, the instigator, the one who throws the rock and hides her hand. And now? There’s nowhere left to hide.

It all comes to a head in an explosive moment that leaves even the most unshakable housewives silent. Mia, usually quick with a clapback, finally reaches her breaking point. But is it genuine, or just another performance for the cameras?

One thing is for certain—Potomac’s reunion stage has never been hotter, and this season’s fallout is far from over.

Watch below for the exclusive clip.

Article continues after video.

Watch the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion on Sunday on Bravo.