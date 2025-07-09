‘Married To Medicine’ Dr. Heavenly Kimes Is Taking Her Talents From Bravo To The Ballot

(Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

By now, if you’ve ever tuned into Married to Medicine, you know Dr. Heavenly Kimes doesn’t believe in using her inside voice. The Atlanta-based cosmetic dentist turned reality TV firestarter has always had strong opinions—on braces, Botox, business, and just about every beef in the Bravo universe and beyond. But her latest move is more political than petty: she’s officially running for Georgia House District 93—and she just kicked off her campaign with a rally outside the Georgia State Capitol.

The 54-year-old mother, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed “relationship expert” announced her candidacy via press release and social media, promising to focus on what she calls “the issues that really matter”—healthcare access, economic growth, education reform, and police accountability. Her district covers parts of Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Decatur, and Stonecrest—areas that reflect a significant slice of metro Atlanta’s working-class Black electorate.

“This isn’t about politics. It’s about people. It’s about purpose,” Kimes said in a statement. “I’ve seen firsthand how our communities are being left behind — in healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and justice. I’m stepping up to make sure our voices are not only heard, but respected under the Gold Dome.”

Kimes, who joined Married to Medicine in its second season and quickly became one of its most quotable stars, is no stranger to commanding attention. But transitioning from reality TV to real policy won’t be without challenges. District 93 is currently held by Democrat Doreen Carter, who’s been in office since 2015. Kimes—also a Democrat—would be up against an established incumbent if she chooses to run in the primary.

Still, this isn’t just a storyline for the cameras. Kimes holds a dental degree from Meharry Medical College, runs a successful practice, and is a published author who regularly speaks on entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment. She’s also a familiar face to the thousands of Black women who have watched Married to Medicine not just for the drama, but for the ambition it showcases.

Her pivot from pop culture to policy raises questions—about electability, credibility, and whether Georgia voters are ready for a candidate with both a license to drill and a Bravo tagline. But it also speaks to a larger shift: reality stars, content creators, and cultural figures are increasingly recognizing their influence—and redirecting it into public service.

Will District 93 embrace the drama—or demand receipts? Time will tell. But if one thing’s clear, it’s this: Dr. Heavenly’s campaign is already making noise.