EXCLUSIVE: Deb Antney Returns To Find R&B’s Next Star In Season 2 Of 'Deb’s House'

Deb’s House Season 2

Deb Antney’s résumé reads like a masterclass in artist development. Known for launching the careers of hip-hop heavyweights like Gucci Mane, French Montana, Nicki Minaj—and her own son, Waka Flocka Flame—Antney has helped shape the soundtracks of a generation.

After searching for hip-hop’s next it factor in the inaugural season of her eponymous show, the industry matriarch is back for Season 2, premiering August 22 on WeTV and ALLBLK. This time, she’s turning her sights to R&B—on a mission to revive the genre with what she calls real “baby-making music.”

Deb’s House Season 2 Photo Credit: ELLIOTT ASHBY/ALLBLK

In Deb’s House, a new group of emerging artists will step into the ring, facing vocal boot camps, industry challenges, and the reality of life in music—with zero shortcuts. Talent alone won’t cut it; grit, growth, and star power will separate the contenders from the chosen one.

Helping guide the search are Antney’s son Waka Flocka, powerhouse vocalist Keke Wyatt, and SWV’s LeLee Lyons, who will serve as rotating guest judges throughout the season. Together, the trio will help Deb decide who has what it takes to rise above the rest—and become her next R&B protégé.

In the premiere episode, Antney hits TikTok to scout fresh talent, culminating in a high-stakes sing-off judged by Wyatt and Waka. Who will rise to the occasion? Tune in and watch the exclusive trailer below.