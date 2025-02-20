Chef Kelli Ferrell Brings The Heat To Season 16 Of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

(Photo by: Bravo Media)

Chef Kelli Ferrell is taking the adage, “if you can’t stand the heat, get out the kitchen,” to a whole new level as she joins The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its sixteenth season. Best known for her success in the culinary world as an alum on Food Networks Guy’s Grocery Games, and Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, as well as OWN’s Food Fantasies, Ferrell is now opening up about her personal life, business, and the challenges of navigating reality television.

Article continues after video.

Since its debut in 2008, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been a legacy reality TV show, setting the standard for drama, luxury, and sisterhood. With original stars like Nene Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, and Kandi Burruss shaping its early days, the show has continually evolved to reflect the dynamic lives of its cast. Now in its sixteenth season, Housewives is ushering in a new era with a fresh roster of boss women who balance thriving careers, personal struggles, and, of course, drama. The term “housewives” has become a misnomer—these women are CEOs, entrepreneurs, and influencers redefining what it means to be on reality TV. Over the years, RHOA has also been a cultural force, influencing everything from memes to music, and giving audiences an unfiltered look at the ambition, challenges, and triumphs of Black women in the spotlight.

“This was the third time of me interviewing for Housewives,” Ferrell shares. “So I always feel like the third time’s the charm.” The opportunity came at a significant moment for her, as she’s going through a divorce from her ex-husband, Chuvalo Mark Ferrell. “This was probably, if not the best time of my life to join the cast,” she tells ESSENCE.

Though new to the world of reality TV, Ferrell is no stranger to high-pressure environments. Having competed on cooking shows, she’s used to thinking quickly on her feet. However, the dynamics of Housewives required a different kind of adjustment. “You just never know which end is coming towards you,” she says. Still, she describes herself as a “girl’s girl” and found the transition into the established cast to be smooth. “I knew a few of the girls prior to the show, and it was a very easy transition for me.”

Cooking competitions test skill and strategy, but reality television adds an emotional unpredictability that no recipe can prepare you for. The same precision Ferrell applies in the kitchen—balancing flavors, timing, and presentation—now comes into play in a completely different arena. And if reality TV has taught us anything, it’s that the heat is always on. For Ferrell, the old saying rings especially true: if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Yet, instead of stepping away, she’s embracing the fire, proving that she can withstand the pressure in both worlds.

Going into the new season, Ferrell is offering viewers a deeper look at her world. “Nothing was off the table for me,” she explains. “So many people have gotten to see my culinary journey, but not the personal journey that goes along with it. I think people always get to see the success, but they don’t know the work that you put in to get to where you are.”

Her story this season will include balancing life as a newly single mother of four daughters, managing a growing business, and finalizing a difficult divorce. “Anybody that goes through a divorce knows that it’s so many different emotions that you go through,” she reflects. “Especially when it’s not an amicable divorce.” She hopes to inspire others through her journey. “My main goal was to just make sure that I can show the next woman or man there is life after divorce. You can work it out, you can figure it out.”

While reality TV often brings alliances and conflicts, Ferrell says she connected with many of her castmates. “Love me some Shamea, love me some Cynthia, love me some Porsha, love me some Angela,” she says. “I love all the girls, but those are probably some of my favorites.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Pictured: Kelli Ferrell — (Photo by: Derek White/Bravo)

Beyond her personal life, Ferrell is focused on expanding her business, Nana’s Chicken and Waffles, which is also based in Georgia. “I’ve had my business for the last eight years now, so it wasn’t something that I just started for the show. It’s always something that’s been my passion,” she says. “All of these things that you will see on the show are things that have typically already been in the works prior to me even filming.” Looking ahead, she has plans for additional locations, franchising, and growing her product line. “Just building my little empire one waffle at a time.”

We’ll see Ferrell’s debut on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ starting Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.