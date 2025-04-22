The Real Housewives Are Checking Into Bravo’s ‘Love Hotel’—But Will They Check Out Coupled Up?

Courtesy NBCUniersal

There are few things more satisfying than watching a Real Housewife get a second act. And in Bravo’s Love Hotel—premiering Sunday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT—we’re not just getting the drama, we’re getting something far more vulnerable: the possibility of actual joy. Imagine a reality show where the chaos is dialed down, the wigs stay laid, and the soft life is the actual storyline. Yes, Love Hotel might be Bravo’s most emotionally intelligent experiment yet.

This isn’t your average tropical vacation with the girls. Instead, it’s a full-on dating retreat for four women whose relationship history has been dissected by group chats, Reddit threads, and reunion specials for years. Shannon Storms Beador (RHOC), Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby (RHOP), and Luann de Lesseps (RHONY) are checking into a high-end hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, and they’re doing something rare for Housewives: focusing on themselves without the performance of conflict.

Don’t worry—there are still rules. With a curated group of suitors and a symbolic key that determines who stays and who gets sent packing, the women are fully in control. It’s like The Bachelorette, if the Bachelorette had already survived two divorces, a handful of public scandals, and at least three iconic catchphrases. There’s something affirming, even radical, about watching women—especially women over 40—being pursued, prioritized, and encouraged to want more.

The cast doesn’t arrive empty-handed, emotionally speaking. Shannon, still picking up the pieces from a very public breakup, is straddling the line between having fun and actually catching feelings. Gizelle, now an empty nester, is trying to remember who she is outside of being someone’s mom. Ashley is facing her demons head-on (yes, she calls out her “daddy issues” on camera) while navigating life post-divorce. And Luann? Say what you want about the Countess, but she’s out here looking for love like it’s the third season of her life—and she’s planning to make it her best one yet.

Guiding this glamorous experiment is comedian Joel Kim Booster, the series’ “Love Concierge,” who brings humor, heart, and a sense of levity to the whole thing. And yes, it’s all happening with bottomless rosé and infinity pools, but the stakes still feel real. These women may have been on our screens for years, but this time, we’re seeing them stripped down—no not like that (although, who knows)—and craving connection instead of applause.

For Black viewers especially, there’s something deeply meaningful about watching Gizelle and Ashley exist in a space where they’re not just reacting—they’re receiving. Reality TV rarely gives Black women the space to be desired without drama, to be complicated without being condemned. Here, they get to be the main characters of their own romantic narratives. It’s long overdue.

Will any of them leave in a relationship? Honestly, who knows—and that’s not really the point. Love Hotel is less about happy endings and more about honoring the messy, hilarious, sometimes healing process of getting there. These women have already done the hard work of being public messes. Now they’re being soft. And if that’s not growth, what is?

Bravo’s Love Hotel airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming next-day on Peacock.