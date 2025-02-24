The 8 Best Moments From Part Two Of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion

(Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Part two of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion picks up right where the drama left off—Mia’s birthday fiasco still looming and tensions running high. While she spirals in her dressing room, getting a pep talk from Andy, the rest of the ladies remain unimpressed with her lack of accountability—and honestly, same.

But that’s just the beginning. This episode delivered even more jaw-dropping moments, shade, and showdowns. Let’s get into the best highlights from part two of the RHOP reunion.

Wendy Reading Ashley For Filth

Ashley was feeling a little too pressed about Wendy’s confessional comments on her new beau—but let’s be real, it seemed like she just needed a reason to be mad on camera. Honestly, Wendy could’ve gone way harder, and she wasn’t exactly wrong—this does feel like a lateral move from Michael. And let’s be honest, “middle school Jack Harlow” wasn’t that far off. Either way, Wendy gathered Miss Bunyon effortlessly.

Stacey And TJ’s Breakup

I’d love to say I’m shocked, but honestly? Good riddance. Watching Stacey and TJ’s relationship play out on screen was peak secondhand embarrassment. Now that the divorce is done, here’s hoping Stacey finds a connection that doesn’t feel so forced.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — “Secrets of the Love Lagoon” Episode 911 — Pictured: (l-r) Thomas Anthony Jones, Stacey Rusch — (Photo by: Shannon Finney/Bravo)

Potomac’s Fashion Police

Let’s be real—Potomac isn’t exactly the best-dressed franchise, and the playback only confirmed it. The ladies took some risks with their looks, but for every hit, there were plenty of misses.

Beef With Vivien?

Looks like there’s some off-camera drama brewing between Stacey and Vivien, the fashion designer we first met as Karen’s friend. According to Wendy, Stacey had some choice words for Vivien, allegedly saying, “F**k that b***h.” The revelation left the ladies shook—who knew the former QVC host had it in her?

Holding Mia Accountable

Never thought I’d see the day when Wendy and Gizelle—once sworn enemies—would join forces, but Mia’s messiness made it happen. The two teamed up to hold her accountable for the chaos she caused all season, and the takedown was so real that not even Mia’s tears could earn her any sympathy.

Even Jacqueline Admits That Mia Can Embellish

Even her so-called bestie had to admit that Mia’s “truth” tends to be a bit exaggerated. Everything about her storyline felt overly curated and produced for the show—and honestly, it was obvious and distasteful. At this point, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s just for the cameras.

…And Walk Off

After getting an earful about her parenting, her messiness, and that love triangle, Mia needed a moment to regroup. But let’s be real—everyone is over her constant lies. Even Gizelle called it out, saying Mia’s fabrications always seem a little too convenient for the storyline.

Eddies Call With TJ

Oh honey, TJ is messy. Eddie calls him before the fellas come out for the reunion, and TJ had a lot to say about Potomac, calling it, “That fake a** show with them fake a** people.” We won’t get the full scoop on what he told the guys until next week, but it’s looking like he’s about to drop a huge bomb.