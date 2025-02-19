The 8 Best Moments From Part One Of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion

(Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been a study in chaos and charisma—fractured alliances, laugh-out-loud pettiness, and drama that cuts deep. We’ve seen Karen deal with her DUI case in the public eye, Wendy constantly making moves, and even more of Gizelle and her family life. Even with the absence of OGs like Candiace Dillard Bassett, this season has delivered, thanks to a reinvigorated cast and fresh energy. And let’s be clear, this is a Stacey Rusch stan account.

Now, let’s get into it. The best moments from part one of the Potomac reunion, right this way.

Karen’s DUI Playback

Reunions are where we get into the mess—the drama, the grudges, the receipts. But what I didn’t expect was for the very first thing to hit my screen to be a full playback of the bodycam footage of the Grand Dame’s DUI arrest. A choice. A statement. A scandal. Karen fans, we must hold the line!

While Karen vehemently denies being an alcoholic, I can appreciate that she seemed to hold herself a bit more accountable with this issue than she did during the season—as we know Huger was noticeably absent from this reunion because she decided to check herself into a rehab facility.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby — (Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Mia Tripping on the Steps

The reunion glam is set, the ladies are making their grand entrances, and then—Mia takes a tumble on her way up to the stage. A moment. A metaphor? Perhaps. And in true Gizelle fashion, she wastes no time delivering the shade: “That’s about right.” Classic.

Karen’s Video Announcement (and the Wendy Snub)

Karen’s video message was all about transparency—checking into a private facility, addressing her use of anti-depressants and alcohol. She took a moment to thank the women who stood by her… but noticeably left out Wendy. And after watching Wendy support her all season, the omission feels pointed. Why the Wendy hate? I just don’t get it!

Karen’s Return: No Grand Dame, Just Karen

In a surprising turn, Karen announced that she’s coming back next season—not as the Grand Dame, but simply Karen. A rebrand? A reset? Time will tell. But can Potomac exist without its reigning queen? Unclear.

“Is She?”

Let’s be real—Gizelle was in full mean girl mode when Wendy revealed that Karen warned her to be careful with the new girl, Stacey, because she’s “smart and educated.” Without missing a beat, Gizelle cuts in with a shady “Is she?” That was some unnecessary hateration. However, Stacey takes it with so much grace, which I love—Gizelle can spar with someone who is willing to spar back, but Ms. Rusch is paying her dust.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Jassi Rideaux, Stacey Rusch, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton — (Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Divorce Dilemma’s & Mia’s Mess: Girl Bye

When Andy checks in on the ladies’ divorces, we get some clarity—Ashley is officially divorced, walking away without alimony but securing child support. Stacey, on the other hand, is getting alimony but no child support. Simple enough.

But when it’s Mia’s turn? Chaos. The frustration is palpable. A chorus of “girl…” heavy sighs, and even Jazzy straight-up asking, “Are you actually getting a divorce?” The skepticism is real—and honestly, same.

Mia’s Birthday Shenanigans

As the episode winds down, the ladies rehash the mess that was Mia’s birthday party in Miami—a night that, apparently, didn’t include Mia herself. Stacey and Jazzy were invited, but once they arrived? Crickets. No sign of Mia, no explanation. And while we might not be shocked, the rest of the cast was genuinely flabbergasted.

And here’s where it gets spicy—Stacey doesn’t hold back, straight-up calling Mia a liar. Gizelle, of course, echoes with a dry “again.” But Stacey doesn’t stop there. She pulls out her phone, waving receipts that prove Mia was in the wrong.

Mia’s Crocodile Tears

As Mia gets called out for her questionable friendships with the group, the tears start flowing. But here’s the thing—no one’s buying it. Mia came onto the show with a flair for embellishment, spinning stories for the spotlight. So now that the heat’s on her, suddenly there are tears? Yeah, not in the mood for that.

She follows up with “I’m going through a lot.” Baby aren’t we all? No one is hearing it.