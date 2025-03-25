Op-Ed:The Fight for Equal Pay Must Continue—Especially For Black Women In The South

Getty Images

Every year, we mark Equal Pay Day as a reminder of the staggering wage gap that Black women continue to face. Yet, every year, we are forced to fight the same battle for something that should already be a given: equal pay for equal work.

In Mississippi and across the South, Black women—who have historically been the backbone of our families, our communities, and our economy—earn around 66 cents for every dollar a white man makes. That’s not just a statistic; it’s a financial stranglehold that limits our ability to build generational wealth, own homes, invest in our children’s futures, and retire with dignity.

And despite what the Trump administration and its allies would prefer be our fate—despite their deliberate efforts to erase conversations about racial equity and economic justice—we are not backing down.

I know firsthand what pay inequity looks like. In 2005, I had just graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia—one of the top journalism schools in the country. I had already been working in a newsroom for two years when I landed my first full-time job as a news producer at a Fox affiliate in Elkhart, Indiana.

Around the same time, a young white woman, also fresh out of college, was hired for the same position. The difference? Her show was just one hour long while mine was a full two hours—twice the responsibility, the same title, and, I later discovered, half the pay.

When I questioned my employer, I was met with silence. There was no justification. Instead of righting the wrong, they moved her to a primetime show—a move meant to cover up the blatant discrimination I had just uncovered.

At the time, I didn’t have the words to describe what was happening. But now, after years of advocating for pay equity alongside leaders like Cassandra Welchlin of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, I know exactly what it was: systemic pay discrimination.

And I am far from the only one.

There are millions of Black women across the South who are overworked and underpaid—whose skills, labor, and leadership are undervalued simply because of who they are. Some, like Cassandra’s mother and aunt, were paid so little they had to hide Cassandra in the utility closet and maid cart just to make ends meet.

We cannot allow this to continue.

That’s why I introduced House Bill 716—the Mississippi Equal Pay for Equal Work Act. This bill would ensure that employers cannot use a person’s past salary history to justify paying them less than they deserve. Why? Because allowing wage history to determine new salaries perpetuates discrimination. If a Black woman has been underpaid in one job, that same discrimination follows her to every job after that.

But let’s be clear—this fight isn’t just about one bill. It’s about holding lawmakers, employers, and business leaders accountable. Mississippi claims to be focused on economic growth. But what good is attracting new businesses if they refuse to pay Black women fairly? If our state is serious about workforce development, we must demand a real equal pay law—not just a watered-down version that looks good on paper but does nothing to close the gap.

We need public pressure on the Mississippi Legislature, the governor and corporate leaders. We need to push back against policies that favor profits over people, especially at the expense of Black women who have done more than their fair share of carrying this country on their backs.

And let’s not forget—despite being the most educated demographic in this country, Black women still earn the least. The math isn’t mathing.

So, what can you do? Make noise. Demand action. Support Black women in leadership. Hold employers accountable. And when Election Day comes, vote for leaders who will fight for pay equity—not just with words, but with policy.

The fight for equal pay isn’t just about fairness. It’s about economic justice, dignity and the right to thrive—not just survive. And we’re not stopping until the work is done.

Rep. Zakiya Summers represents House District 68 in the Mississippi Legislature and is a leading advocate for pay equity, racial justice, and women’s economic empowerment.