Op-Ed:America’s Birthday Warrants A Reckoning

Getty Images

In only one year, our country will mark 250 years since its founding—a moment that should inspire reflection, reckoning and renewal.

But instead of preparing to honor the full scope of our shared American story, a dangerous movement is rising—one that seeks to erase the truth, silence entire communities, and rewrite history for political gain. The same forces who continue to divide us by race, gender and identity are once again working to roll back hard-won progress. This time, they are targeting the very tools we’ve built to create a more inclusive nation since America’s inception.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are not political buzzwords nor new concepts. They are the building blocks of a better America, as old as our nation’s founding. From the enslaved people who built the foundations of our economy, to the immigrants who fueled its innovation, to Indigenous communities who have survived centuries of displacement, our nation has always been shaped by diversity, equity and inclusion. DEI means the active and continual effort to honor, include and uplift those voices that were deliberately excluded for generations.

Since the struggle for fighting for a more diverse, equitable and inclusive nation is not new, this also is not the first time we’ve been here as a country. After the Civil War, during Reconstruction, Black Americans made extraordinary strides in civic and economic life. They held elected office, built businesses, and founded schools. In an outraged response, a vicious backlash took hold—one that used violence, legislation, and propaganda to halt their progress. Politicians and institutions systemically dismantled what had been built, ushering in a century of Jim Crow laws and state-sanctioned discrimination.

Today, we are witnessing echoes of that very past. Every time marginalized communities make gains, those threatened by change and progress work to push us backwards. DEI is the continuation of every justice movement that came before it, from the Freedmen’s Bureau to the Civil Rights Act to Title IX. The honorable mission owes nothing to quotas or retribution. Instead, DEI respects America’s core values that seek to expand access, celebrate our hardest truths, and create pathways to opportunity. For 250 years, DEI gave rise to those movements, and like our nation’s quest for freedom, our core ethos now faces a coordinated assault.

The conservative doctrine on DEI, now championed by the Trump administration, is as clear as it is alarming: silence the truth, consolidate power, and exclude the many in favor of the few.

Over the last year, this hateful doctrine has been used to remove women from senior leadership in the military and terminate disabled veterans. Books that tell the story of Black, Latino and Jewish communities are being banned (mine included). Executives are threatened for championing equity in the workplace. These aren’t simply policy decisions. Instead, the combination of executive orders, administrative actions and legislative initiatives are deliberate attempts to whitewash American history and restrict who belongs in our future.

When you silence language, you silence identity. When DEI is targeted, the dignity of those whose stories have only just begun to be told are too. As much as we forfeit our history, our progress as a nation is stunted.

Most damning of all, these attacks are not rooted in fact. They are rooted in fear—fear of competition, fear of change andfear of what happens when power is shared. But as a country, we must be braver than that and face this fear head-on like we have in the past.

This is not a question of left versus right. It is a question of right versus wrong. And we can turn to our constitution to judge that. Our founding documents promised liberty and justice for all, not for some. The promise was imperfect at its inception, but our persistent pursuit is a testament to our capacity to be better.

In 1776, the Declaration of Independence asserted the radical idea that all are created equal. For centuries, Americans have fought to make that ideal real. Women marched for suffrage. Workers unionized for fair wages. Civil rights leaders bled on bridges for equality under the law. Today’s DEI efforts are the continuation of that legacy.

The Trump administration, its allies and complicit corporations are not defending our founding values—they are undermining them. They are attempting to bury the truth rather than confront it, to gatekeep opportunity rather than expand it.

To corporations: Do not let political pressure scare you into silence. Equity is not partisan—it’s patriotic.Your consumers, your workers, and your children are watching.

To educators and parents: Defend honest education. Demand that our children learn the truth—not a sanitized version of it. Because history, no matter how uncomfortable, teaches us how to be better.

And to all Americans: Our democracy depends not just on voting, but on remembering. On refusing to forget whose shoulders we stand on. On protecting the truth—especially when it is under attack.

In 2026, we will celebrate 250 years of American independence. We can be a nation that finally tells the full story of who we are and who we’ve been—or one that lets fear write the next chapter.

The future of this country belongs to those brave enough to remember—and bold enough to keep building toward a more perfect union.