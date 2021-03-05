Delusional Insurrectionists Just Won’t Stop

Brent Stirton

Capitol Police say they uncovered a potential plot by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol today. This comes just short of two months since the January 6 insurrection where white supremacists, police officers, members of the military and politicians stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Some of these same folks are apparently back at it again. This time, Donald Trump supporters believe March 4 marks a day where Trump, the twice impeached president, will rise to power for a second time. Their reasoning presumably has something to do with the fact that, up until 1933, March 4 was Inauguration Day.

Police say they identified discussions online among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, about today’s potential plot on the U.S. Capitol. Authorities say members of the Three Percenters were among those who stormed the Capitol.

Members of the House left town early in preparation for whatever could take place today. It’s unbelievable that we are still dealing with Trump and his supporters who can’t deal with the fact that their guy lost the election.

These people are clearly delusional, or think they’re invincible. It’s probably a combination of both, and maybe even worse, they might be right. Their invincibility was confirmed the moment they weren’t shot on site while storming the Capitol. In fact, they weren’t even arrested on site. Instead, they were given space to vandalize the U.S. Capitol while live streaming the entire ordeal on their social media pages. They were even escorted down the steps of the Capitol when they were finished with their rampage.

The FBI is still on the hunt for most of these terrorists. It’s clear that, had these white supremacists been members of Black Lives Matter breaking into a federal building and attempting a coup d’etat, they would’ve been murdered. General Walker said during a Congressional hearing Wednesday that it took hours for the National Guard to show up, but that wasn’t the case during protests in the District over the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

By the time troops arrived on January 6, the damage had already been done. If these terrorists had been Black or members of BLM, the National Guard would’ve been there in record time, along with every officer located in the DMV.

What’s clear is that the insurrectionists interpreted their reception at the Capitol on January 6 as an invitation to return whenever they please. The rest of us are shocked that this could happen in America, but maybe we’re the ones who are delusional.