A Seat at the Table: Inside the Essence 55 Launch of Community Compass in Paris

Image by Remel London

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Over the past two years, I’ve had the pleasure of attending ESSENCE Festival of Culture — the ultimate celebration of Black womanhood. But never did I imagine that journey would take me from London to Paris to honor 55 years of ESSENCE’s legacy.

This year’s milestone event, ESSENCE 55, hosted by Brown & Perry, served as a living embodiment of the brand’s Community Compass — a global initiative launched at the dinner, rooted in deep listening and an unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of Black women around the world.

Fifteen women — including myself — were invited to gather at the legendary Ritz Paris for an evening of elegance, conversation, and connection. Around the table sat an extraordinary mix of leaders, including Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, ESSENCE’s Chief Community Global Officer; Laura Brown, founder and CEO of the luxury brand Brown and Perry; international model Eva Marcille; Frédérique Leininger, CEO of Elle Côte d’Ivoire; and Dr. Jatali Bellanton, neuropsychologist and investor. Together, we represented a global sisterhood of entrepreneurs, executives, and visionaries — all united by a shared purpose.

The Ritz Paris: A Setting Fit for Queens

Arriving at the Ritz, nestled off the iconic Place Vendôme, felt nothing short of cinematic. I was warmly greeted by the hotel staff and guided through a sunlit courtyard to the dining room — a space as refined as the women who would soon fill it.

Being one of the first to arrive, I took a moment to breathe it all in — snapping photos, capturing memories, and preparing to be wined and dined. As our gracious host Laura Brown welcomed me and outlined the evening ahead, guests began to arrive, each one exuding their own expression of luxury and cultural pride.

The room was a radiant tableau of Black beauty and brilliance. Some guests stunned in bespoke African gowns and bold prints, while others embodied classic sophistication with modern femininity. Statement jewelry, vibrant colors, and braided hairstyles offered a striking contrast to the ornate 18th-century architecture — a vivid reflection of Black excellence redefining tradition.

Before dinner, we sipped champagne, sampled canapés, and admired thoughtful gift bags featuring products from the entrepreneurs among us. The air buzzed with laughter, connection, and anticipation.

A Conversation Rooted in Purpose

As dinner began, Laura Brown — a proud French native of Liberian descent — shared how Barkue inspired her to create a space where Black women across continents could come together in unity and healing. During the 2020 pandemic, she found herself yearning to reconnect with her Liberian roots. A chance virtual conversation with co-host Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, then based in Liberia, reignited that spark — inspiring her to create a space where Black women across continents could come together in unity and healing.

Her words resonated deeply. Though British-born, I proudly embrace my Nigerian and Guyanese heritage — and I could feel that same sense of cultural pride reflected in the room. Many of the women, particularly those from Francophone African backgrounds, expressed a shared desire for community, connection, and visibility.

“ESSENCE has always made us feel wanted, included, and appreciated,” Laura said to the group. She emphasized how vital it is for ESSENCE to expand its presence beyond the U.S. — to engage and empower women in France and across the diaspora.

The ESSENCE Community Compass in Action

When Barkue took the floor, her passion was undeniable. She outlined ESSENCE’s Community Compass — a vision that places Black women at the heart of every decision. “ESSENCE lives for Black women,” she affirmed. “We’re here to listen, learn, and connect with you — wherever you are in the world.”

Her message was both affirming and inspiring. Around the table, women shared stories of resilience, entrepreneurship, and identity — many reflecting on their first memories of ESSENCE Magazine and how it shaped their sense of self.

Entrepreneur and presenter Sophy Aiida voiced what many of us felt: “When will ESSENCE cross the border?” she asked, noting how ESSENCE has long been a cultural force for Black women in America but remains underrepresented in France.

Fellow entrepreneur and podcast host Celi Marie Touré, who resides in Paris, echoed that sentiment:

“There are so many Black and Brown women here in France, but when the world thinks of France, they still picture a White woman. We need ESSENCE here — to amplify our voices, showcase our work, and celebrate who we are. This is necessary. This is the first, and it shouldn’t be the last.”

A Night to Remember

What unfolded that evening was far more than a dinner — it was a movement in miniature. Between courses and conversation, connections were formed, ideas exchanged, and hearts opened. There was laughter, dancing, even a few tears. What started as networking became something deeper: a reaffirmation of sisterhood, purpose, and power.

I left the Ritz that night with a full heart and a renewed sense of pride. When Black women come together — no matter where in the world we gather — we create magic.

The Future of ESSENCE Is Global

ESSENCE 55 marked more than an anniversary — it marked a shift. For the first time, ESSENCE created space in Paris for women from across the diaspora to share their truths, offer insight, and shape the brand’s global future.

Through the Community Compass, ESSENCE continues to listen — not just to amplify our voices, but to ensure we are seen, valued, and connected.

As one of the few U.K. representatives in the room, I felt profoundly honored to witness this chapter unfold. It was more than a celebration — it was history in motion. And it’s only the beginning.