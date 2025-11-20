Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... WHEN IN Rome The multihyphenate discusses his journey to stardom, mental health and why he thinks the best is yet to come

This story originally appeared in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue of ESSENCE, on stands now.

Killer smile aside, if there’s one thing that’s obvious about Rome Flynn, it’s that he moves with intention. That was true even when he worked at McDonald’s and neighborhood grocery stores—long before landing his first role, as Leon in Drumline: A New Beat, at 22. “People are always shocked that I’ve worked everywhere,” the Chicago-born artist says. “Those jobs prepared me to take on certain roles.”

Rome Flynn is the sexiest man of the moment. Photography by Christian Soria Styling by Maurice Diallo

This includes playing Frank Lucas in Godfather of Harlem. “I deeply resonated with this character,” Flynn says. “For so long, people seemed to think I hadn’t struggled, and put me in a box to play certain roles. But I know what it’s like to be without,” he adds, nodding to the fact that he’s faced homelessness on his road to success.

Before the fame, Flynn was just a kid growing up in Springfield, Illinois, with big dreams. He could often be found in his room, choreographing U Got Served–inspired dances. “I grew up in a pretty big family, so I think we were always trying to fight for our individuality,” Flynn recalls. Known for his cover of Joe’s “I Wanna Know,” with 7.8 million views on YouTube, and his recent single “Heaven,” he caught the music bug early and learned to play guitar as a teen, while working at a pawn shop. “My coworkers were all in an alternative-rock band, and it definitely influenced me.”

Outside of his creative endeavors, Flynn spends much of his time advocating for mental health via BET’s For the Fellas and his AT&T panel at ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2025, for example. “A lot of what we all go through is very similar,” says the star, who cares for his own mental health by checking in with family, exercising and being intentional about what he eats. He also definitely believes in therapy. “I love to share my perspective on how we manage our emotions and expectations,” he says. “The mountains we climb can feel high and like there’s no way over them. But there are check points along the way, and knowing that the first one isn’t as far as you think may help you feel more inclined and able to tackle what’s in front of you.”

When it comes to love, he’s somewhat tired of being asked who he’s dating. But, he has a lot of wisdom to offer on the topic of relationships. “I think love is one of the most elusive concepts, because everyone has a different definition based on where they’re at in their lives,” he says. “Modern love can be so expansive. If I wanted to, I could reach someone in Japan from Los Angeles. We’re no longer just limited to who is in our neighborhoods.”

Rome Flynn and Leon Thomas are the Sexiest Men of the Moment. Photography by Christian Soria Styling by Maurice Diallo

Regarding his own experiences, “I’ve loved, I’ve been loved, I’ve been heartbroken,” he reveals. “I’ve learned that even if something didn’t last, it can still be something you’ll cherish forever.”

Up next, Flynn will star in a musical film called Otra. “It has everything in it that I feel passionate about,” he says, “like love, dance and an all-Latinx cast.” No matter what, he reminds himself that everything starts with confidence. “It doesn’t matter what you look like, it’s all about having a deep understanding of your self-worth,” he explains. It’s why Flynn deeply believes that the best is yet to come—and that being one of ESSENCE’s Sexiest Men of the Moment is just proof of that. “This feels right,” he says, smiling. “It makes me think I’m about to do even bigger things in the coming year.”

