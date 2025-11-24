Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... ESSENCE Power Players 2025 As ESSENCE celebrates 55 transformative years, we honor the boundary-breakers, dream-builders and culture shifters who are rewriting the rules of power—and winning

In a world that’s constantly trying to box us in, these luminaries are breaking down barriers, building bridges and creating entirely new spaces where we can flourish. They’re the CEOs who remember where they came from, the artists who refuse to be silenced, the entrepreneurs turning their pain into purpose and the athletes using their platforms to uplift entire communities. Meet the visionaries who aren’t just changing the rules. They’re creating entirely new playing fields. ESSENCE presents its 2025 Class of innovators and power brokers who are reinventing the game.

Business

Vanessa Wallace, Age: 48, Title: Chief Marketing Officer, Savage X Fenty

When Vanessa Wallace left Nike after 19 years, the previous Head of Brand Marketing and Marketing Director for the Jordan Brand made the leap to become CMO of Savage X Fenty, where she’s reshaping what inclusive marketing looks like. The former University of Texas basketball player initially aspired to become a lawyer, before pivoting to marketing. This year, she’s proudest of having led a brand evolution that deepened both cultural relevance and consumer connection while staying true to Savage X Fenty’s unapologetic DNA. Her biggest challenge was leaving the comfort and familiarity of Nike to step into something completely new, but she knew that growth required evolution. Wallace’s advice to the next generation: Own your voice; don’t wait for permission to take up space; and as you rise, reach back to make room for others.

Telva McGruder, Age: 56, Title: Executive Director of Global Manufacturing Engineering, General Motors

Telva McGruder was 14years old when she watched a TV special about the first artificial-heart transplant. That moment hooked her on engineering. Decades later, she’s at General Motors, solving complex engineering and human problems. McGruder made history as GM’s first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer before moving into her current manufacturing role. This year alone, she oversaw a major technical pivot for her team while juggling strategic work on a nonprofit board. She’s all about putting people first, because she believes that’s where real innovation happens. Her message to young professionals: Don’t let anyone limit your possibilities.

Monica Turner, Age: 60, Title: President, North America, P&G

Monica Turner started as a P&G intern in 1987, with a business and marketing degree from the University of Oklahoma. Nearly four decades later, she runs the operation that represents 50 percent of the company’s net sales. Turner climbed through sales, strategy and planning roles, making a significant impact across categories before becoming President of North America. Over the past six years she has delivered breakthrough growth for P&G, serving 370 million consumers across the region. Her advice to young professionals is straightforward: Be unapologetically yourself, don’t shy away from taking risks, and surround yourself with mentors who believe in your ability to make an impact.

Robin Washington, Age: 63, Title: President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Salesforce

Robin Washington walked into Salesforce headquarters and convinced them to create a C-suite job that had not existed before—then got them to give it to her. If that’s not a boss move, then we don’t know what is. After spending over a decade as a board member of the cloud-based software company, most recently as Lead Independent Director, she became the first-ever Chief Operating & Financial Officer, uniting Operations and Finance under a single umbrella to drive growth in the AI era. Washington’s advice to up-and-comers spans ten key principles. These include adopting a can-do mindset, managing your brand, networking, finding allies and being your authentic self while setting clear boundaries.

Pamela Stewart, Age: Undisclosed, Title: Chief Customer Officer, Retail—North America Operating Unit at The Coca-Cola Company

Pamela Stewart has built her career around two simple but powerful goals: creating safe spaces where people feel comfortable in their own skin, and pushing others beyond what they think they can achieve. After more than 20 years of climbing through various executive roles across the Coca-Cola system, she now spearheads a $10 billion revenue customer organization, covering everything from grocery stores to military channels. This year she can’t stop talking about her team: Their resilience and commitment have been everything, and watching them grow feels better than any business win. Stewart doesn’t just talk about inclusion, she acts on it—by mentoring underrepresented voices and making sure every perspective is heard in rooms where decisions get made. Her toughest career moments came from navigating corporate America as a minority. It’s why she tells young professionals to figure out their personal North Star—because they’ll need that compass when things get rocky.

Tamira Chapman, Age: 46, Title: Entrepreneur, Attorney & CEO, Storehouse in a Box Publisher, Storehouse Voices

Before Tamira Chapman became a publishing powerhouse, she was an attorney handling intellectual property cases. Then her work with Michelle Obama sparked the idea for Storehouse Voices, her new publishing imprint with Penguin Random House. Chapman had already built a merchandising empire with Storehouse in a Box, a brand merchandising business recognized as the eight-fastest-growing woman-owned company globally in 2022. Now she’s tackling a different challenge: getting more Black voices published. Chapman doesn’t see obstacles; she sees opportunities wrapped in a “no.” Her vision extends beyond books into film and television—creating what she calls “generational ecosystems,” where culture doesn’t just get a seat at the table but owns the whole conference room.

Tiffany Burns, Age: 45, Title: Senior Partner and Managing Partner for the Southern US, McKinsey & Company

Tiffany Burns has spent her career at the crossroads of business transformation and consumer trends. A Harvard Business School graduate, she now leads McKinsey’s Southern region, overseeing offices across Houston, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta and Miami. This year brought a personal milestone when her alma mater invited her to give a commencement address—with her kids, Noa and Carter, watching from the front row. Burns, who has championed equity initiatives throughout her tenure, helped lead McKinsey’s “10 actions toward racial equity” program, which committed $200 million in pro bono efforts to Black communities; and she was the architect of the firm’s Next 1B business accelerator for Black founders, which has impacted over 200 entrepreneurs. Burns learned early, from her late mother, to make others see her the way she sees herself. Her advice to the next generation centers on gratitude, grit and showing up—especially when ­virtual attendance seems easier than physical presence.

Christopher Womack, Age: 67, Title: Chairman, President & CEO, Southern Company

Christopher Womack never imagined, when he was growing up in rural Alabama, that he’d run one of America’s largest energy companies. The Greenville native didn’t see a building taller than two stories as a child, nor did he know what a corporate CEO was. After he worked with consumer advocate Ralph Nader in Washington, D.C., and as a legislative aide to Leon Panetta in the House of Representatives, he thought his role at Alabama Power would be temporary. More than three decades later, he’s leading the company through historic achievements. This year, Womack is proudest of bringing online Vogtle Unit 4—completing the first new nuclear units built in the U.S. in over 30 years. The complex project will deliver power for the next 60 to 80 years and can run reliably around the clock. His advice to the next generation centers on having relentless curiosity—and remembering that people are at the heart of everything.

Damola Adamolekun, Age: 36, Title: CEO, Red Lobster

Born in Nigeria in 1989, Damola Adamolekun spent his early childhood bouncing between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands before settling in Springfield, Illinois, at age 9. He reportedly waited tables in high school, then landed a Goldman Sachs internship at 19, while studying economics and political science at Brown University. After stints at Goldman Sachs and TPG Capital, Adamolekun became the youngest CEO in P.F. Chang’s history. He then took on Red Lobster’s turnaround. At 36, Adamolekun is now the youngest CEO Red Lobster has ever had, and he’s passionate about creating experiences that bring people together. Adamolekun’s approach is simple: Aim to be the very best at what you do, and understand that greatness takes discipline and unceasing effort.

Entrepreneurship

Massah David and Miatta David Johnson, Ages: Undisclosed, Titles: Co-CEOs, MVD, Inc.

Massah David and Miatta David Johnson, Ages: Undisclosed, Titles: Co-CEOs, MVD, Inc. Illustrations by Donna Dimitrova

First-generation Liberian-American sisters Massah David and Miatta David Johnson escaped war as child refugees and have, over the past 23 years, built MVD, Inc., into one of entertainment’s most sought-after creative agencies. Known for orchestrating Kanye West’s legendary album-listening parties and creating buzzworthy experiences for A-listers like Mary J. Blige and Common, the duo is driven by their deep love for Black culture and their commitment to rewriting how stories are told. This year brought a historic moment when they welcomed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown­ ­Jackson to the Global Black Economic Forum during ESSENCE Festival of Culture; Miatta also executive-produced The Memo, a short film based on Minda Harts’s bestselling book. As they expand their Dope ­Africans platform globally, their advice to the next generation is clear: Trust yourself, build a strong foundation and dream bigger than whatever the industry says is possible.

Nina Compton, Age: 47, Title: Chef/Restaurateur

They say food is the way to your heart, so that can only mean that Chef Nina Compton lives in ours. Known for transforming her Saint Lucian roots into culinary gold, she’s building a New Orleans empire while championing Caribbean cuisine on the global stage. The celebrated chef is driven by her heritage as well as by a fierce commitment to opening doors for female chefs and chefs of color, in an industry that needs more representation. This year brought a deeply personal achievement: She reignited the Sir John Compton Memorial Foundation with her mother, honoring her late father’s passion for education. As her New Orleans restaurant, Compère Lapin, celebrates its 10th anniversary, she’s focused on empowering the next generation of chefs across the Big Easy and the Caribbean, with dreams of opening a culinary/hospitality school in Saint Lucia. Her advice: Chase passion over profit; authentic love for your craft, combined with hard work, always pays off.

Monique Rodriguez, Age: 42, Title: CEO & Cofounder, Mielle Organics

A registered nurse, Monique Rodriguez cofounded Mielle Organics after a deeply personal tragedy: the loss of her son, in 2013. She turned to creating natural hair care products in her kitchen as a way to heal. What started as a healthy care regimen for her tailbone-length hair became a craze among her social media followers, leading to the launch of Mielle in 2014. Rodriguez established the company because, as a young Black girl, she didn’t see herself in beauty aisles. Her mission was to create a movement, celebrating the beauty and versatility of natural curls. This year, she released her book The Glory in Your Story, sharing her journey of turning tragedy into triumph. Rodriguez bootstrapped Mielle from the start; she eventually sold to Procter & Gamble, while maintaining her commitment to the textured-hair community through products and her nonprofit, Mielle Cares.

Brandon Pankey, Age: 41, Title: CEO of Artist Presented Experiences (APEX)

As Vice President of Business Development & Operations for Live Nation Urban, Brandon Pankey helped execute marquee events like the Roots Picnic and Broccoli City Festival. But Pankey had bigger plans. In 2021, he launched Artist Presented Experiences (APEX), a Black-owned ad-based streaming network created to enhance relationships between music artists and their fans. APEX is now in millions of homes through connected TV platforms, featuring content presented by and for artists. Pankey sees his platform as a bridge, and he’s intentionally looking for ways to bring others in, especially those who’ve been historically overlooked. His own biggest career challenge was being overlooked himself, so he built his own door. His advice to the next generation: Don’t wait for permission to be great, and remember that collaboration beats competition every time.

Sherrese Clarke, Age: 49, Title: Founder and CEO, HarbourView Equity Partners

Sherrese Clarke convinced Apollo Global Management to back her with $1 billion, then used it to reimagine how Wall Street works with artists and creators. Her Newark-based firm operates with backing from the private equity giant—but Clarke doesn’t operate like your typical finance executive. After spending over 20 years climbing through corporate finance, investment banking and private equity realms, she launched HarbourView with a simple philosophy: Be stewards of culture and capital at the same time. Clarke realized early that careers aren’t ladders—they’re jungle gyms, with every role building tools for what comes next. Before launching HarbourView, she’d already proved with Tempo Music that she could build from scratch. Her advice for young professionals is all about manifestation: Write your goals down, say them out loud and actually hold yourself accountable for making progress.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Age: 52, Title: Award-winning Actress and Producer; Founder & CEO of PATTERN Beauty

After growing up without seeing her needs reflected in hair care aisles, Tracee Ellis Ross spent 10 years trying to convince the beauty industry that textured hair wasn’t a problem to be fixed but a customer base to be embraced. When they wouldn’t listen, she built a multimillion-dollar empire to prove them wrong. The actress-turned-entrepreneur launched PATTERN Beauty in 2019, with a mission to meet and exceed the needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured community. This year brought multiple wins, including the launch of PATTERN Body (as a natural extension of their “hair-ification of skin” philosophy) and her first-ever commercial reuniting with her Girlfriends castmates. Her Roku show, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, also became the platform’s most-watched unscripted original. Her advice to the next generation: Don’t follow her footsteps. Make your own path—and remember that joy, particularly for Black women, is a revolutionary act.

Music

Catherine Brewton, Age: Undisclosed, Title: Vice President, Creative, BMI

Catherine Brewton has spent over two decades at BMI, working with artists like Drake, DJ Khaled, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin and Kenny Chesney. As a Black woman navigating the music industry in the early 90s, Brewton learned that every difficult experience was a chance to grow. When she opened BMI’s first Atlanta office, she had no idea how much that experience would shape her into the seasoned executive she is today. This year, she was most proud of honoring Babyface with the BMI Icon Award, calling it a moment to give a legend his flowers. Her advice to the next generation: Protect your vision, but stay open to the industry’s ever-changing landscape— and remember that relationships are your currency.

Gary Guidry (CEO), Shelby Joyner (President) and Troy Brown (CMO), The Black Promoters Collective, Ages: 52, 49 and 55, respectively.

Gary Guidry (CEO), Shelby Joyner (President) and Troy Brown (CMO), The Black Promoters Collective, Ages: 52, 49 and 55, respectively. Illustrations by Donna Dimitrova

When eight Black entrepreneurs decided to take on Live Nation and AEG Live, some people wondered if they were crazy. Gary Guidry, Shelby Joyner and Troy Brown are proving they weren’t. As leaders of The Black Promoters Collective, they’ve built what’s now the nation’s largest Black-owned live-entertainment company, celebrating a banner first half of 2025 with over $100 million in projected revenue. Guidry went broke twice chasing his dreams, but he refused to give up. Joyner lost his business in 2004 and was left bankrupt, but rebuilt from scratch. And Brown speaks of industry skepticism about whether a Black-owned collective could compete at the highest level. They answered by being undeniable. This year, they brought Brandy and Monica together for their first tour; and they saw their Jazz in the Gardens festival named one of the top 10 festivals in the U.S. Their advice to the next generation? Let passion lead you to purpose. Remember that setbacks are setups for comebacks. And build your career around purpose, not permission.

Khirye Tyler, Age: 35, Title: Music Producer/Musical Director

Khirye Tyler had the kind of year most musicians can only dream of. The 2008 Mansfield Senior High School graduate won his first Grammy, as part of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter production team; the record earned Album of the Year and Best Country Album. But that wasn’t his only victory lap; he also served as musical director for the Cowboy Carter world tour and saw his own band, Red Hands, hit number one. Tyler grew up in foster care, with about 15 other kids, and started playing piano in church at age 9. His biggest challenge was believing he could reach the heights he dreamed of, as he came from a place where opportunities don’t come around often. The turning point came when he stopped trying to control everything and let God lead. His advice to the next generation: Stay true to who you are—there are enough copycats in the world, and following someone else’s blueprint will only take you so far.

Jon Batiste, Age: 38, Title: Musician, Composer, Bandleader

Jon Batiste is just an Emmy win away from EGOT status, but he’s not counting. The New Orleans musician is too busy infusing Black American classical music into European traditions and creating albums in record time. This year alone, he released his albums Beethoven Blues and Big Money within nine months of each other. But Batiste’s most powerful work came from his most painful moment. When his wife was diagnosed with a life-altering illness in the same week that he received 11 Grammy nominations, the couple made a bold choice to document their journey openly. The result was American Symphony, the intimate Netflix documentary produced with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, that shows how love and music intertwine during life’s hardest chapters. His advice to the next generation centers on identifying your circle of competence, defining your mission of service, and building your team with humility and grace.

Khris Riddick-Tynes, Age: 34, Title: Producer, Executive Producer, A&R

Khris Riddick-Tynes has spent 18 years in the music industry learning one fundamental truth: The best songs come from helping artists say what they haven’t been able to put into words. The producer and A&R executive calls himself “an amplifier,” taking the raw emotions and creativity that exist inside artists and helping them bring it all to life. This year’s career highlight was producing and A&R-ing for Kehlani—earning her trust to lead the creative process behind her powerful chart-topper Folded. Mentorship under Babyface and Antonio Dixon shaped his approach to music and business, which is why he tells young creatives to find someone who has walked their path and lean on their guidance. He’s now taking a page from Berry Gordy’s playbook: quietly building his own label and publishing venture, with a goal of creating an ecosystem where musical artistry and ownership go hand in hand.

Sports

Coco Gauff, Age: 21, Title: Tennis Champion

Coco Gauff’s father told her she could change the world with her racket—and she’s doing exactly that. At just 21, Gauff captured her second Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open, becoming the youngest American to win at Roland-Garros since Serena Williams in 2002. She went three-for-three in finals in 2024, winning Auckland, Beijing and a historic first WTA Finals Riyadh title that earned her a record $4.8 million in prize money. But Gauff is just as focused on her mission off the court. She partnered with New Balance to launch the Coco Delray, a tennis shoe that, suitable for all surfaces, is designed to broaden access to the game. Gauff’s advice to young athletes: Follow your dreams and believe in yourself, but remember to have balance, so the game doesn’t become your entire identity.

Alyssa Thomas, Age: 32, Title: Forward, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas has spent her career proving that being different is actually being better. The versatile forward may lead the WNBA in assists per game, while holding the league record for career triple-doubles—but early in her career, Thomas faced the challenge of figuring out where her unique skill set fit in a league where she had no control over team needs or expectations. She did whatever it took to stay on the court until her moment arrived; and that persistence has transformed her into one of basketball’s most complete players. This year brought historic achievements and multiple Western Conference Player of the Week honors. Her advice to young players: Enjoy the moment, never take the opportunity for granted, and be yourself.

Napheesa Collier, Age: 29, Title: WNBA All Star, Olympic Gold Medalist and Cofounder of Unrivaled

Napheesa Collier has evolved. She was known as quiet and humble, but now she’s more declarative—recently stating “I think I’m the best player here” before dominating Unrivaled’s 1-on-1 tournament. The Minnesota Lynx star juggles being a mom, a franchise player, a union VP, Unrivaled cofounder, and MVP. The launch of Unrivaled was her biggest accomplishment this year: It’s a new league that lets players earn money stateside instead of going overseas during the offseason. The project is deeply personal for Collier, who wants to make things better for the next generation, including her daughter, Mila. Her toughest challenge came after giving birth, when she had to reach beyond her limits to get back into basketball shape. Her message to young athletes is straightforward: Stay authentic and don’t be afraid to push boundaries.

Gabby Thomas, Age: 28, Title: Olympic Sprinter

Gabby Thomas may have capped off 2024 with three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, but the Harvard-educated sprinter is just as proud of her continued health care advocacy work: fighting for health equity in underserved communities. Driven by her desire to be a role model for young girls and to leave track and field better for the next generation, Thomas uses her platform to mentor young runners as they navigate the professional transition she found confusing in college. Her biggest career challenge came in 2022, when injury sidelined her from the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, dashing her dreams of competing on home soil. But that setback taught her invaluable lessons about protecting her energy and the art of saying no, when she realized that overextending herself after the 2021 Olympics may have contributed to the injury. The experience also reminded her of how much she truly loves the sport, even when she couldn’t race. Thomas lives by a simple motto she shares with aspiring athletes: Chop wood and carry water—meaning do the daily grind that gets you to the top, even when nobody’s watching.

Keia Clarke, Age: 44, Title: CEO, New York Liberty

Keia Clarke has spent 15 seasons with the Liberty, climbing from marketing manager all the way to CEO. She got her start at the NBA/WNBA League Office before joining the New York franchise; and in 2020, she became one of the few Black women CEOs in professional sports. Clarke knows exactly how rare her position is, and she doesn’t take it lightly. This year, all her work paid off when the Liberty captured their first WNBA championship. But Clarke is just as proud of the partnerships she’s built with brands like Fenty Beauty and Pinterest, companies that had never worked with a sports team before. She has intentionally built a front office led by women of color, because she believes that’s what gives the team their edge. Her message to young women: Amazing things happen when you’re not afraid to be seen trying—and once you’re in positions of power, make sure you hold the door open for others.

Taylor Rooks, Age: 33, Title: Sports Journalist and Broadcaster

Taylor Rooks was born into sports royalty in St. Louis: her father, Thomas, was a top rusher for Illinois, and her great-uncle Lou Brock was a Hall of Fame baseball player for the Cardinals. That background gave her access to the sports world, but her curiosity about people is what made her career. At 33, she’s arguably the most in-demand sideline reporter across the NBA and NFL, driven by her passion for showing athletes as whole people beyond their on-court moments. This year she stepped into the biggest spotlight yet when she became host of NBA on Prime, which she calls the culmination of everything she has worked for. Rooks doesn’t just talk about using her platform; she’s acting on that goal through the Taylor Rooks Foundation, which recently supplied 30 teachers with all their requested classroom materials. Her advice to aspiring journalists: Be stubborn about who you are, because the industry will try to mold you into what it wants rather than celebrating what makes you different.

Michael Johnson, Age: 58, Title: CEO and Founder, Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson dominated sprinting for over a decade, becoming a four-time Olympic Champion and an eight-time World Champion while he held world records in the 200m and 400m—but his latest venture might be his biggest race yet. The legendary sprinter’s major accomplishment of the past year was launching Grand Slam Track, the first professional league designed to bring more attention to underappreciated track athletes and its underserved fan base. His advice to emerging leaders centers on developing self-awareness, surrounding yourself with people who will be honest with yo,u, and trusting in your vision.

Sandra Douglass Morgan, Age: 47, Title: President of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders

Sandra Douglass Morgan knows a thing or two about being a “first.” In 2022, she made history when she became the first Black woman to serve as president of an NFL team. A Las Vegas native, she was also Nevada’s first Black city attorney when she served North Las Vegas from 2008 to 2016; and in 2019, she became the first African-American to chair the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Douglass Morgan is driven by her family’s lessons about discipline and persistence, combined with her experience of the challenges women and people of color face in the workplace. This year, she’s proud of strengthening the Raiders’ business foundation while celebrating Allegiant Stadium’s fifth anniversary as a global stage for sports and entertainment. Her advice to the next generation: Believe in yourself, and remember that true success means making space for others to thrive alongside you.

Stephen A. Smith, Age: 57, Title: Award-Winning Host and New York Times Bestselling Author

Stephen A. Smith went from getting fired by ESPN to becoming one of the network’s highest-paid personalities. You can almost hear him laughing (that infamous laugh) all the way to the bank, because he proved that accountability and a relentless work ethic can rewrite any career narrative. Driven by his passion for success and his devotion to his daughters, Smith channeled that energy into building Straight Shooter Media while hosting multiple shows across ESPN and SiriusXM. His biggest win this year was securing a new ESPN contract—but he is equally focused on using his platform to create opportunities for his community. He hires his own staff, ensuring that Black talent gets chances to fill roles across his productions. Smith’s advice to the next generation is direct: Focus on the work, not the spotlight, because nothing worthwhile comes easy.

Nicole Lynn, Age: 36, Title: President of Football and Senior NFL Agent, KLUTCH Sports Group

Nicole Lynn doesn’t just negotiate NFL contracts, she breaks barriers while doing it. In 2019, she became the first Black woman to represent an NFL draft pick when she negotiated Quinnen Williams’s deal as the No. 3 overall selection. Now, as President of Football for KLUTCH Sports Group, she oversees more than 40 NFL player clients—and she just hit a career high, representing four first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Lynn’s philosophy goes beyond contracts: She’s passionate about developing young men into great athletes on the field and great humans off the field. She’s the agent who negotiated Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’s record-breaking deal. Her advice to the next generation is clear: Your difference is your advantage. Don’t shrink yourself to fit a mold that wasn’t built with you in mind.

Media/Entertainment

Marsai Martin, Age: 21, Title: Actress, Producer and Entrepreneu

Marsai Martin made history at 14, when she became the youngest Hollywood executive producer on her movie Little, but she has been thinking big ever since. What makes her even more special is the fact that she has created space for young Black girls, who rarely saw themselves leading stories or calling shots behind the scenes. This year, the Black-ish star brought that vision to life with her Sai Summer Cookout festival in Houston drawing thousands to celebrate Black joy and HBCU pride. She also released her movie G20—and she continues using her production company to hire women of color and mentor young creatives. Martin’s biggest challenge has been the constant need to prove herself in an industry that assumes she’s too young—but she has learned to let her work speak for itself. Her message to young people: Start now, even if it’s messy; and remember to build not just for yourself but also for your community.

Deniese Davis, Age: 37, CEO/Founder, Reform Media Group and Cofounder, ColorCreative

Deniese Davis is a four-time Emmy-nominated producer who started her career with music videos and digital content, including Issa Rae’s award-winning Web series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl. Born and raised in blue-collar Las Vegas, she knew at 16 that she wanted to be a producer. So she headed off to study film at CUNY Brooklyn College and then later to AFI’s Producing Program in Los Angeles, earning her stripes on countless shoots with budgets under $100,000. Since those early days, she has secured a development deal with Tyler Perry Studios, covering TV, unscripted and first-look feature projects. Her producing credits range from HBO’s Emmy-­nominated series Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show to Sony/TriStar’s theatrical film One of Them Days, starring Keke Palmer and SZA. Her advice to the next generation: Be okay with pivoting, because Hollywood success rarely follows straight lines. And don’t give up just because no one believes in your project yet. Sometimes you just need to believe in yourself.

Tara Duncan, Age: Undisclosed, Title: President, Onyx Collective​

Tara Duncan built Onyx Collective to tell the stories that weren’t getting told. In her first year at Disney, she spearheaded the brand, focusing on elevating artists of color and underrepresented voices. Their launch, Summer of Soul, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary feature. This year brought a deeply personal milestone, when she shared Sly Stone’s legacy through SLY LIVES! One of the film’s creators told her that Sly watched the documentary many times before he passed away, and knowing they had made something he was proud of meant everything to Duncan. She says her biggest challenge has been defying expectations of what it means to be an executive or president, but she has found success by staying true to herself and delivering exceptional work. Her advice to young professionals is straightforward: Be patient, listen and take risks.

Don Lemon, Age: 59, Title: Journalist, Author, CEO of Lemon Media Network and Host of The Don Lemon Show

Don Lemon grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and rose to become one of America’s most recognizable news anchors. But his biggest transformation came when he turned what could have been a career-­ending public departure from CNN into a triumphant comeback story. The winner of multiple Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow Award, Lemon spent nearly two decades building his reputation at CNN—but his launching Lemon Media Network proved that betting on yourself sometimes pays dividends, in ways you never imagined. After gaining significant fame for his no-holds-barred commentary during the Trump presidency, Lemon’s biggest accomplishment this year wasn’t just building The Don Lemon Show from scratch, it was creating an independent platform where unfiltered conversations happen and voices that are typically silenced finally get amplified. His advice cuts straight to the core: Don’t mistake access for power or proximity for purpose. Titles and followers come and go, but work rooted in truth and service to others will always matter.

Kevin Fredericks, Age: 42, Title: Founder and CEO of KevOnStage Studios and New York Times Bestselling Author

With a wife and kids depending on him, Kevin Fredericks walked away from a secure job at Boeing, and proved that sometimes the craziest leap of faith leads to the biggest breakthroughs. Known to millions as KevOnStage, the comedian is driven by his family and his faith, wanting his children to see that you can build something meaningful from scratch. This year he also completed his book, Successful Failure, in which he opens up about his journey’s highs, lows, mistakes and lessons, in the most honest way. His transition didn’t bring overnight success, but sustained effort led to something that actually worked. His advice to the next generation centers on embracing failure as feedback. Every setback teaches you what to adjust, keep or let go of; and staying consistent, in addition to being authentic, will eventually help you find your lane.

Government/Politics

Rep. Delisha Boyd, Age: 56, Title: Louisiana State Representative, House District 102

Rep. Delisha Boyd entered public office with one clear mission: to be a voice for families, seniors and working people who needed government to be responsive, fair and effective. The Louisiana legislator is driven by constituent stories, and by the responsibility she feels to fight for policies that genuinely improve their lives. This year, she’s particularly proud of two points of focus: championing legislation to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage; and advancing stronger protections against hazing, through the Anti-Hazing Education Act. Both of these came directly from listening to her community’s needs. Looking ahead to 2025, she’s continuing her fight for living wages, affordable housing, quality education and safer neighborhoods. She’s also expanding into citywide leadership with her run for New Orleans City Council At-Large; in that role, she plans to keep pushing for equity, opportunity and progress for everyone. Boyd’s advice to the next generation: Stay grounded in your values, never forget who you’re fighting for and remember that public service is about people, not personal gain.

Brandon M. Scott, Age: 41, Title: Mayor, City of Baltimore

Brandon Scott’s mother gave him the advice that changed everything: “No one is coming to save us. If you want things to change, you’re going to have to do it yourself.” Growing up in Park Heights, Scott witnessed his first shooting before his seventh birthday. He lived surrounded by vacant homes and other evidence of community disinvestment. Now, at 41, he’s Baltimore’s youngest mayor in over a century and is proving his mother right. This year, Scott achieved what many thought impossible: Baltimore’s continued historic reduction in gun violence, including a 34 percent decrease in non-fatal shootings. In November 2024, he made history as the first Baltimore mayor in 20 years to win re-election. His advice to young leaders: Believe in yourself, never compromise your core values, and always do the right thing, even when it’s unpopular.

Frank Scott, Jr., Age: 41, Title: 73rd Mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas

Frank Scott, Jr., made history as Little Rock’s first elected Black mayor; and he’s using that platform to transform Arkansas’ capital into a catalyst for the new South. Driven by his vision to unite and grow the city as a global- majority hub for logistics, fintech and health care, Scott has delivered measurable results: a 20 percent crime reduction over five years and more than 13,000 jobs created during his tenure. His commitment to equitable economics is evident in initiatives like the city’s first minority-business map, the BUILD Academy for entrepreneurs, and the intentional diversification of leadership across City Hall and municipal boards. This fall he’s opening Little Rock’s first Office of Financial Empowerment, to focus on financial literacy and generational wealth-building. His advice to future leaders: Build relationships, build trust and deliver on your commitments.

Senator James Jimmy Harris III, Age: 51, Title: Louisiana State Senator—Senate District 4

Jimmy Harris learned early that helping the least fortunate wasn’t just good politics; it was good living. That lesson from his upbringing still drives every decision he makes in the Louisiana Legislature. The New Orleans senator is passionate about creating safer streets, healthier families and economic opportunities for everyone—while preserving the rich culture of second line and Mardi Gras Indian communities that make his city special. This year’s biggest win was bringing hundreds of millions of dollars back to New Orleans after the legislative session, funding that directly supports the communities and culture he cares about most. Harris keeps his advice for success simple: Never, never give up, dream big, and take the steps necessary to make it happen.

Arts & Culture

Debbie Allen, Age: 75, Title: Director, Producer, Choreographer, Dancer and Actress

Debbie Allen has spent decades breaking through walls and glass ceilings, and she’s not done renovating. The legendary entertainer is driven by the prospect of expanding the cultural consciousness of young people through dance, theater, television and poetry—using art as a bridge to deeper understanding. This year, she’s most proud of creating “Dancing in the Light,” a free dance workshop series connecting communities who lost everything in recent wildfires; the workshop shows that art can help heal even the deepest wounds. Looking ahead, she’s completing Season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy while preparing to direct August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come & Gone on Broadway. She’s also choreographing a fountain presentation in Abu Dhabi and receiving an honorary Governor’s Award from the Academy. Most exciting of all: She’s hoping to finally collaborate with her sister, Phylicia Rashad, on a personal project that’s been dear to both their hearts for years. Allen’s advice to the next generation cuts against the digital grain: Buy books, read them and don’t settle for ChatGPT or Internet information. Real learning means putting your hands in the soil and finding knowledge for yourself.

Mickalene Thomas, Age: 54, Title: Multidisciplinary Artist

Mickalene Thomas refuses to let Black women stay in society’s supporting roles. She creates art that celebrates their beauty, femininity and power as pure acts of liberation. The multidisciplinary artist has spent three decades amplifying Black identity and queerness while transgressing every boundary she encounters. This year brought her most transformative milestone with All About Love, her first international solo exhibition. It was inspired by bell hooks’s book, which explores love as radical act, and has traveled from the Broad in Los Angeles to London’s Hayward Gallery, the Barnes in Philadelphia and finally, Les Abattoirs in Toulouse. Thomas also received an honorary doctorate from Rutgers University, in her hometown of Camden, New Jersey. Meanwhile, she continues her mission to nurture new voices, because she believes that is where art’s truest power unfolds. Thomas encourages the next generation to stay rooted in purpose, to drown out critics and to focus on creating impact rather than chasing acclaim.

Melissa Koby, Age: 38, Title: Visual Artist and Illustrator

Jamaican-born Melissa Koby fell in love with art at age 4, when her mom gifted her with her first paint set and easel—but it took decades for her to make tennis history as the first Black artist to create theme art for the US Open. The Tampa-based illustrator gained fame with her 2025 piece honoring Althea Gibson, for the tournament’s “75 Years of Breaking Barriers” theme. Koby channeled her heritage into a tribute to the trailblazing tennis player who shattered the color barrier 75 years ago. Motivated by representing women of color, especially Black women, exactly as she sees them—beautiful, resilient, soft and aspirational—Koby also intentionally chases her own personal joy through her work. Her advice to emerging artists: If your work means something to you, it means something to the world, period. Also, there’s always room for Black art and a need to see Black joy represented.

Kennedy Ryan, Age: 52, Title: New York Times Bestselling Author

Kennedy Ryan refuses to keep marginalized voices on the sidelines. The romance novelist puts Black, Brown, plus-size, disabled, and neurodiverse women front and center in stories where they’re loved, respected and celebrated exactly as they are. This year she hit the New York Times bestseller list again with Can’t Get Enough, breaking through on the notoriously competitive adult fiction list where you can count Black authors on one hand over the past four years. Despite winning awards that no one who looks like her has ever won, Ryan still feels like she’s swimming upstream in an industry where certain opportunities just don’t happen for Black authors the same way as they do for White peers. She fights back by showing up everywhere: self-publishing, traditional publishing, audiobook exclusives, and now screen adaptations. Her advice is all about clarity: figure out what you actually want to write and who you want to be, because chasing someone else’s version of success will always feel hollow.

Science/Technology

Stacy Brown-Philpot, Age: 49, Title: Founder and Managing Partner, ­Cherryrock Capital

Stacy Brown-Philpot is on a mission to change the face of wealth creation, and she’s putting her money where her mouth is. One of the first Black women to found a venture firm valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, she launched Cherryrock Capital this year with a $172 million fund to back underinvested entrepreneurs building transformative software companies. With more than 20 years of technology experience, including scaling operations at Google and leading TaskRabbit through exponential growth and acquisition by Ikea, Brown-Philpot brings serious operational expertise to every investment. After stepping down as TaskRabbit CEO, she has made a major impact by serving on boards at HP, Nordstrom, Noom, Stanford University and StockX—earning recognition as one of Silicon Valley’s most influential board members. Her advice to emerging leaders is refreshingly simple: Capture the current moment and make it count.

Stephanie M. Thompson, M.D., Age: 45, Title: Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist

Dr. Stephanie Marshall Thompson is changing the face of fertility medicine in America, family by family. The reproductive endocrinologist is driven by ensuring that both women and men have access to, and knowledge of, the full spectrum of family-building possibilities available, while encouraging hope throughout the journey. Thompson uses her platform strategically. She knows that 5 percent of physicians are Black, percent of physicians are Black, so mentorship and exposing students to medical careers are crucial tools to secure adequate healthcare for people of color. Her advice to emerging professionals centers on resilience: When facing roadblocks, be proactive about seeking mentors and sponsors. She also emphasizes the importance of staying flexible and being fearless.

Community and Philanthropy

Imani Ellis, Age: 35, Title: Founder and CEO, CultureCon and the Creative Collective

Imani Ellis is on assignment to build spaces where Black creativity is seen, amplified and cherished. Through CultureCon, now the world’s largest community for Black arts, she has launched a movement that welcomes 10,000 creatives to Brooklyn annually for what she calls “our love letter to our community.” Beyond the annual conference, CultureCon and the Creative Collective provide year-round support through free therapy sessions, career opportunities, financial workshops and grants. Her advice to the next generation: Self-discipline compounds over time, and daily incremental growth will eventually transform your life.

Roslyn Clark Artis, J.D., Ed.D., Age: 55, Title: President and CEO of Benedict College

Roslyn Clark Artis, J.D. and Ed.D., went from being a coal miner’s daughter to leading one of America’s most prestigious HBCUs, but she’ll tell you her real job is much simpler: changing lives, one student at a time. The first-generation college graduate calls students her “why,” her “what for” and her “reason,” and she makes every Benedict College decision with their needs, dreams and aspirations front and center. This year, she’s most proud of continuing increase in graduation rates, which demonstrate that when you support students completely— academically, financially, spiritually, mentally, physically, socially and emotionally—they don’t just survive, they thrive and lead. Her biggest challenge came from being the first woman president at two historically Black universities: navigating institutional pressures and deeply ingrained expectations of male traditions while facing skepticism about whether a woman could effectively lead. She overcame those doubts with preparation, resilience and faith, refusing to shrink or apologize for her leadership style. Her advice to the next generation: Move forward with courage, clarity and conviction, never apologizing for excellence or shrinking to fit spaces not designed for you.

Valeisha Butterfield, Age: 47, Title: Founder, Global State of Women and SEED

When 318,000 Black women were forced out of their jobs within just three months of the new administration being sworn in, Valeisha Butterfield saw her calling. The former co-president of the Recording Academy and Google VP launched the Global State of Women platform to address the unemployment crisis hitting women nationwide. This year’s proudest accomplishment was distributing emergency grants to women experiencing hardship while creating career pathways through her platform. She also produced The Memo, a short film starring Kyla Pratt, based on Minda Harts’s bestselling book about workplace challenges for women of color. Her biggest challenge was being her own toughest critic, but she learned to quiet the internal noise and trust God. Her advice to young leaders: Trust your path, don’t wait for permission to lead, and remember to lift others as you climb.