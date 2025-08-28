Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Chelley Bissainthe & Ace Greene: A Look Into Their Own Reality The polarizing Season 7 Love Island USA couple offers a candid glimpse into life post-show—from navigating public scrutiny to building a relationship beyond the villa, while balancing personal ambitions with a shared vision for the future.

Fresh off the whirlwind of Love Island USA, Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe and Ace Greene are learning what it means to fall in love under a spotlight. When we caught up with them—between back-to-back commitments and the noise of post-villa life—they remained in step with one another, effortlessly in sync despite the chaos.

The show’s seventh season was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, amassing a record-shattering 18 billion minutes viewed. With this season’s virality rivaling, if not surpassing, the season prior, contestants were cut off from the digital world and catapulted into fame overnight in a camera-filled fishbowl. Intense, right?

With Chelley, 28, based in New York and Ace, 23, hailing from Los Angeles, the two entered the villa as OG islanders and instantly formed a strong connection. Though they finished fifth, their bond grew with intention as they navigated the inevitable growing pains of new romance. Outside the villa, however, the spotlight carried shadows: whispers of “scamming” the show after a 2022 run-in, Chelley being labeled a “mean girl” and Ace a “ringleader” among the men. The scrutiny followed them home, but together they stood their ground and silenced the noise, making it clear that they weren’t backing down.

While both remain grateful for the doors Love Island has opened, their focus has shifted back to the reason they entered the villa in the first place: to explore love and genuine connection.

Protecting their peace and remaining self-assured has become a priority. Amid the barrage of “What’s next?” questions and drama-seeking headlines, the two have been selective with what they share on social media, choosing instead to stay grounded and rooted in their own reality. “All the glitz and the glam came in afterwards, as far as social media and things like that. But, I really want to grow with [Chelley] before we take on the world,” Ace notes.

In the quiet between storms, the couple gave ESSENCE a true look into their own reality.

It’s been a whirlwind month post-season—press, brand events, reunions, and the nonstop social chatter. With all of the highs and lows that come with that, how are you both really doing mentally?

CB: I just take my time away from it, pay attention to what’s happening in front of me and the things that make me happy. Also, just reminding myself that this was an experience, but not anyone’s typical experience. And the only people who could understand it are the people who went through it. So, whatever it is that I’m seeing or hearing, it doesn’t ever overpower what I actually went through. So just giving myself that reassurance and really focusing on who’s in front of me and with me—and that’s Ace.

AG: Honestly, we’ve just been spending time with my family and my friends to have that sense of love, happiness, and joy that I did coming into the villa. And for me, it’s been prioritizing the people close to me as far as dealing with the extra noise and the outside opinions, which can get a little hectic at times. But those aren’t the things that I’ve been focused on since leaving.

Chelley, you made space for yourself when needed and never hesitated to use your voice. As a Black woman, especially knowing how harshly reality TV can vilify us for this, why was it important for you to hold that line of self-assurance, even through the reunion?

CB: It’s so important because I do a lot of self-reflection and growing. Who I am now isn’t who I always was. I’ve done the work over so many years to be the person I am today where I’m very unapologetic about who I am, I don’t let anyone tell me how to feel, how to speak or anything like that. There’s so many people in my life who constantly speak on the person that I am to them and my character, as well as myself knowing that.

I really admire how you took time for yourself after the show. I remember fans were eager and asking around like, “Where’s Chelley?”

CB: We are humans at the end of the day. We were in a secluded place where we didn’t have our typical friends or family that we would lean on—it’s a whole new experience. So for me to jump back into the real world, then also I’m facing a whole new reality, at least for myself, it wouldn’t be normal for me to just hop on social media and start talking. I just needed to decompress and readjust to everything that’s happening in front of me, you know?

Ace, you came out of the villa to both praise and critique, and even picked up the infamous “ringleader” label, which you addressed head-on during the reunion. Can we talk more about that?

AG: We all went through the same experience in some shape or form. For me, it’s a little tough seeing people say I was a “ringleader” and that I wanted to send people home. Just dealing with those types of narratives, knowing that all these decisions were never easy. Speaking your mind, it’s not an easy thing to do, but I still do it every single day. I took everything that comes with it, and I’m going to keep taking everything that comes with it.

Did you ever feel pressure to quiet down or shrink yourself during the experience?

AG: Honestly, never have I ever decided to back down from being who I am as a person. I’ve always been [someone] who’s been outspoken. Everybody else had opinions as well, it’s just that mine was only highlighted throughout that entire experience, which is perfectly fine. And if I gotta take the good and the bad that comes with it, then so be it, but no one can say I didn’t tell them how I felt. No one can say that I wasn’t being real with them right or wrong. And I [can] be man enough to apologize when I’m wrong as well.

Being young and understanding who you are and what you want—so many people are intimidated by that. Then it’s easy for them to attach a negative connotation to it.

AG: I’m glad you said that. A lot of people try to place their own insecurities on me on who I am. Not a lot of people in this world know who they are, which is okay, but don’t try and fault somebody and place your own insecurities, place your own doubts, your own thoughts on another person when you’ve never had a conversation with me a day and your life to know who I am.

How do you two protect the intimacy of your relationship from becoming a media spectacle, especially with all the questions surrounding labels?

CB: It’s not anybody else’s business, but ours and between us. I feel like we just always reassure each other that we care about one another, that we love one another. I know everyone is saying, ‘Oh my gosh, how do you love one another and you’re not in a relationship?’ Don’t you know that’s a feeling? Just because we didn’t say, ‘you’re my boyfriend, you’re my girlfriend’ doesn’t mean I’m not going to speak on the feelings that I do have.

AG: I was very, very, intentional with my time being in the villa and being in the outside world—I want to be intentional dating her as well. When I’m dating somebody, I date to marry. So best believe, it’s going to come to that, but my own terms, not America’s.

What’s something new you’ve learned to adore about each other since leaving the villa?

CB: One thing I’ll say about Ace is when he thinks of something, any idea, anything in the creative way, he executes it right away. That’s something that I love because I could also learn to do that, because not everything needs to be planned to a detail. Sometimes you just have to start moving with emotion.

AG: She actually is a really good cook. I know what was shown on TV, she had trouble trying to find all the utensils, but she definitely knows her way around the kitchen and she can throw down! My birthday too, just seeing everything that came into play. The fact that she pays attention to detail is something I really enjoy about her.

Chelley, you just celebrated your 28th trip around the sun, and in true Virgo fashion, you tend to move in silence but with very good reason. Is there an industry, new or familiar, that you’re ready to step into or continue?

CB: I’m a multi-faceted person where there’s so many different things that I’m interested in. So it’s just more like, okay, where do we start? I think the biggest thing that we’re starting on right now is modeling, whether that’s being in campaigns for brands [or] being on a runway. Also more TV, film, acting, — some things may be coming up.I think when you have fun with it and you just remember, I just feel so blessed and highly favored throughout all of this, that it’s like, okay, I’m just ready for whatever. I’m excited for what’s next.

Before Love Island, Ace, you had already built a major platform rooted in creativity and good energy and community. What does the next chapter of “Ace Mob” look like?

AG: My content has always just been about spreading positivity, love, peace and making everybody feel included. I want to continue that, but I intend on being a mogul. I want to build my brand similar to how Keke Palmer did hers and really showcase my talents across all platforms. It’s not just the dancing — it’s acting, I host, I DJ, I rap, I pretty much do it all around here in regard to entertainment.

Your supporters ride hard for you, and they really do amplify everything you put out. Is there a message you’d like to leave them with?

CB: Number one: lead with love. I know so many of our supporters want to defend us and we love and appreciate that. I think between Ace’s personality and mine, it’s always just leading with love. You guys know who we are, and that’s the best thing is the people who see the beauty in us. And that’s what matters the most.

AG: I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue to grow and reach a lot more people. I want to say I’m thankful for all the people who had our support while we were in the villa and saw us for who we were as people. I’m extremely excited to continue to grow, meet new people and explore new journeys along the way with Chelley.

CB: As always, stay true to who you are. Don’t let nobody try to tell you who you are or try to paint you in any type of light. Just remember who you are and keep loving yourself.

CREDITS

Talent: Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe and Ace Greene

Photographer: Rambo X “Truth”

Photo Assistant: Andy Santiago

Ace Stylist: Davonne Phillip

Production + Post Production: Breanna Hall

ESSENCE, VP, Content: Nandi Howard

ESSENCE, Consulting Fashion Editor: Karissa Mitchell

ESSENCE, Art Director: Sophia Little

ESSENCE, Creative Operations: Breanna Hall