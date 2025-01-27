Xavier University, The Nation’s Only Catholic HBCU, Celebrates 100 Years Of Excellence And Plans For New Medical School

Cierra Johnson/Xavier University of Louisiana

Pride, nostalgia and excitement about the future marked Xavier University of Louisiana’s Centennial kick-off celebration. Several hundred gathered on January 17 to hear remarks by speakers eager to tout the accomplishments of the HBCU including its president Dr. Reynold Verret, current student and Miss Xavier, Youma Diabira (class of 2025) and esteemed alumni Democratic Congressman Troy Carter (class of 1986) who has served Louisiana’s 2nd district since 2021.

Congressman Carter, a second-generation Xavier graduate, reflected on the unwavering support his mother received while earning her bachelor’s degree at Xavier—with six children in tow. “Nowhere else in the world can you get the level of love, respect and academic prowess that you will get at Xavier University,” he said. Xavier, the nation’s only Catholic HBCU, is a leading institution in preparing Black students for careers in medicine, consistently ranking among the top producers of Black graduates who go on to attend medical school.

Additionally, its College of Pharmacy is recognized as the second-highest producer of Black Doctor of Pharmacy degree recipients, according to the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. Other prominent Xavier alumni include New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, former U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin and federal judge Ivan Lemelle of the U.S. District Court for Louisiana’s Eastern District.

Xavier University’s 100th anniversary comes as HBCUs are being more widely recognized for their role in providing opportunities for Black students to excel in all areas, including those where they’re typically underrepresented–and making history while doing it. HBCUs graduate the highest number of Black PhDs in STEM and serve as the cradle of development for some of the most successful and influential professionals in the U.S., such as former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In short, Dr. Verret lauded them as a “gift” to the country and emphasized how Xavier University, in particular, prepares students for stellar careers and a life of service. “We have members of our alumni who are doing justice in so many ways, as lawyers, as judges around the country. We are building the beloved community as Martin Luther King reminded us.”

“The truth is, Xavier educates for great lives and great careers, but it’s always in the context of who I am going to serve. It’s an other-centered education. No Xavier student is unaware of the purpose behind their education and the reason they will be sent forth,” he said.

Xavier University is expanding its rich tradition of service with the establishment of a new medical school in partnership with Louisiana’s Ochsner Health, a renowned not-for-profit medical center. The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine will hold the distinction of being the only HBCU medical school in the Gulf South, reinforcing Xavier’s commitment to addressing healthcare disparities and fostering diversity in the medical profession.

Only four of the 193 medical schools in the United States are currently at HBCUs. The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine aims to play a critical role in combating community health disparities while ensuring diverse representation in the healthcare industry.

Dr.Verret, who holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry, highlighted the importance of diversity in healthcare. “Having diverse, broad representation within the clinics and within the community of biomedical researchers is important in order to address the needs of the broad population,” he explained. “It’s not so much that my doctor needs to look like me, but that there are people like me in the clinic who shape the questions and the practice in the delivery of health.

The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, which has appointed Dr. Leonardo Seoane, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer of Ochsner Health, as its founding dean, is making significant strides toward its launch. The school is undertaking accreditation, which typically takes three years to obtain and plans to admit 50 students in its inaugural class.

While federal investments in HBCUs reached historic highs under the former Biden administration—including $1.3 billion in funding announced in September 2024, bringing the total to $17 billion over four years—these institutions remain underfunded. As of January 2024, the median endowment for a private college was $214.6 million, according to the National Association of College and University Business Officers, compared to just $15.9 million for institutions represented by the United Negro College Fund, which supports private HBCUs.

HBCUs “are not rich institutions,” said Dr.Verret, and more than half of Xavier students are Pell grant eligible which are federal grants available to those who demonstrate great financial need. In keeping with its mission to serve the underserved and to not allow a lack of resources to be a barrier to a great education, Xavier University has launched the ambitious Centennial Campaign. It aims to raise 500 million dollars to help fund scholarships, upgrade infrastructure, hire and retain faculty and invest in students’ overall well-being. It’s already brought in $125 million towards that goal.

As Xavier University and all HBCUs grapple with the uncertainty of what educational policies the new Trump administration will enact, Dr. Verret is vowing to work with President Trumpjust as he did with former President Biden to get the best outcome for Xavier students. “We have persevered through administrations on both sides of the aisle.” He continued, “We’ll look at what is proposed. We will engage those who are making the decisions and in some cases, we change their minds. In some cases, we’ll have to adjust if we fail to do so.”

As the opening remarks on Xavier University’s Centennial came to a close, chimes from dozens of little golden bells rang across the stage, celebrating the past 100 years and signifying a new chapter. The esteemed HBCU is looking to the future, preparing its 3300 students through academic rigor to tackle complex issues like climate change. Dr. Verret is confident that Xavierites will be up to the challenge.

“We don’t dilute our standards or our GPAs. We help students rise to that,” Dr. Verret explained. “We’re not just building workers; we’re building people who will shape the work environment and who will make decisions as to what we do, how we do it. And those people will be servant leaders in those complex spaces…they will be Xavier graduates.”