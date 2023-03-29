Ever Feel Like You’re Being Watched While Working From Home? Turns Out, Your Employer Might Be

If you’ve ever felt the sudden urge to cover your webcam for fear of spying, you may be on to something, especially if you work from home. Turns out, nearly all companies are watching their remote employees in some way, according to a new report from ResumeBuilder.com.

Findings show that more than one in three employers (37%) utilize live camera feeds to track employee activity leading to firings.

The shocking results from the 1,000 survey participants show that just about every company with remote workers uses monitoring of sort with web browsing coming in at the top.

“There are still organizations struggling to manage their workforce post-pandemic,” said Stacie Haller, ResumeBuilder.com’s chief career adviser as reported by Bloomberg. “They are freaking out, buying software and monitoring employees, because they don’t know how to manage a remote workforce. It’s the older generation of managers who are not adjusting.”

This overcorrection comes at a time when workers are highly resistant to returning to traditional on-site work over remote settings after working from home for nearly three years. Pew Research survey results show that nearly three since the height of the pandemic, about roughly six-in-ten U.S. workers, say their jobs can mainly be done from home (59%) and prefer to work from home all or most of the time.

Resume Builder’s report also found that most companies have either let go of employees and faced resignations due to the surveillance, but yet and still employers still swear by the monitoring.

Bloomberg stated that employers reported that productivity has improved despite research showing that it can prompt disruptive behavior.

Are you ok with being watched while you work?