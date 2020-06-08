Wisconsin Attorney Arrested After Spitting In Black Protester’s Face

According to a Monmouth University poll released last week, the majority of Americans agree with the protests that have sprung up in the aftermath of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery’s deaths. Who is not in that majority is a 64-year-old Shorewood, Wisconsin attorney who, according to Patch.com, was arrested twice over the weekend for spitting and shoving protesters as well as kneeing an officer in the groin.

Stephanie Rapkin, an estate planning and probate attorney, showed her disdain for the demonstrators who were peacefully protesting in her community by approaching the crowd on Saturday and then hawking spit at a young, Black teen who was among the group. She was arrested by police later that evening but was not held because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Racism DOES EXIST!!!This woman put her car to BLOCK our protest then SPIT on this young BLACK MAN!!! One of the speakers at that.SHARE so her employer and friends and family can see her TRUE COLORBut BLACKS and BROWN cause "Violent Protest" this woman showed up to a VERY PEACEFUL Protest#MKEPROTEST Posted by Caress Gonzalez Ramirez on Saturday, June 6, 2020

The following day, peaceful protesters showed up on the sidewalk of Rapkin’s home to denounce the actions she took the day prior. The woman came out of her home and again started arguing with the demonstrators. That exchange led to her slapping and shoving one of the protestors.

Shortly after, police arrived at Rapkin’s residence and attempted to arrest her. At that time, Rapkin kneed an officer in the groin before she was placed in the cop car. Rapkin is (still alive and) now facing criminal charges for battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and battery to law enforcement, according to Patch.com.

Shorewood High School student Eric Lucas, who was the victim of Rapkin’s Saturday outburst, told reporters that the incident has left him physically and mentally shaken. He hopes that her punishment is prompt and appropriate.

Wisconsin attorney Stephanie Rapkin was arrested twice and booked over the weekend for assaulting peaceful protestors and a police officer. (Photo: Milwaukee County Jail Booking)

In a statement following Rapkin’s arrest, The Village Board for the Village of Shorewood said they support peaceful protests and “are proud of all the Shorewood youth that stood up to speak about their experiences at the march on Saturday.” it continued, “The Village Board recognizes the diversity of our community is our strength and is joining those around the nation to bring an end to violence and injustice towards people of color.”