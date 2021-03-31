William J. Walker Set to Become the First Black House Sergeant-At-Arms  

Photo of General William J. Walker by Shawn Thew

D.C. National Guard Major General William J. Walker may soon become the first Black American to serve as the House sergeant-at-arms.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that she is appointing the general to this position. General Walker’s “historic appointment as the first Black American to serve as Sergeant-at-Arms is an important step forward for this institution and our nation,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Walker’s appointment comes after the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol that left six people dead, including a Capitol police officer. Pelosi said Walker’s “experience will be an important asset to the House…it is essential that we work to strengthen our institution and keep our Capitol community and all who visit, safe.”

“It is my honor to appoint District of Columbia National Guard Major General William J. Walker to serve as the 38th Sergeant-at-Arms for the House of Representatives.,” Pelosi added. “Throughout his long, dedicated career in public service, General William Walker has proven to be a leader of great integrity and experience who will bring his steady and patriotic leadership to this vital role.”

A majority vote from the House is now necessary in order for General Walker to officially become the House sergeant-at-arms.

If confirmed, he will then be added to the growing list of Black Americans who have been appointed to high-level positions within the Biden-Harris administration.