Three days into her return to The View, Meghan McCain has already been properly gathered by co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Today, Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock joined the ABC talk show to discuss his victory in Georgia’s Senate run-off race yesterday. During a split-screen of the co-hots and their guest, Meghan’s disposition was noticeably different from that of her colleagues.

https://twitter.com/PFTompkins/status/1346874441532248065

Things got worse once the conversation ensued, with Meghan challenging the Senator-elect. The nature of the conversation is unclear, but the 36-year-old can be heard in a video clip trending on Twitter saying, “Senator, I understand that. I’m just asking you a direct question,” which prompted Whoopi to interject. Meghan didn’t take the cue, however, and continued attempting to talk over Whoopi, causing her to eventually hilariously yell, “Hey, listen!”

That Meghan did, allowing Whoopi to then calmly close out the segment, saying, “We’re going to say thanks to the Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and we will be right back. Thank you for coming back sir.”

https://twitter.com/AdamParkhomenko/status/1346863384013189122

As you likely already know, this is far from the first time Whoopi and Meghan have had a bit of a spat on national TV. And every single time Twitter eats it up. Check out a few of the more memorable word tussles below.